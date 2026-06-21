Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Zeeshan Ayyub urged NEET students not to lose hope.

He encouraged students to seek counselling for mental well-being.

Re-exam followed paper leak; NTA warned against fraud.

Ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from 2 pm to 5:15 pm today, actor Zeeshan Ayyub shared an emotional message for students. Addressing the recent student suicides linked to the exam, he urged aspirants not to lose hope, reminding them that “nothing is the end of the world”. He also encouraged students struggling emotionally to seek professional counselling without hesitation.

The NEET re-exam comes in the wake of the paper leak controversy, which led to the cancellation of the earlier test.

Zeeshan Ayyub Urges NEET Students Not To Lose Hope

Taking to Instagram, Ayyub, in a video, said, “Bohot ajeeb mahaul chal raha hai. NEET ko lekar waise to bohot saari baatein hain. Achchi baat ye hai ki sab log uske baare mein bol rahe hain.” [The atmosphere right now is very unsettling. There is a lot to be said about the NEET controversy, but the good thing is that people are finally talking about it.]

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He added, “NEET ke chakkar mein kai bachchon ne suicide kiya, woh sabse zyada disturbing baat hai. Main students se bas itna kehna chahunga ki himmat mat haaro. Nothing is the end of the world. Kuch khatam nahi ho jayega. Zindagi mein bohot kuch hai. Apne rights ke liye khade hona aur apni baat rakhna zyada zaroori hai.” [The most disturbing part is that several students have died by suicide because of NEET. I just want to tell students not to lose hope. Nothing is the end of the world. Life does not end because of one exam. There is so much more to life. Standing up for your rights and making your voice heard is far more important.]

He further urged students to prioritise their mental health.

“Agar aapko halka sa bhi low lage ya kuch bhi kharab lage, counselling lijiye. Usmein koi buri baat nahi hai. Apne logon se baat kijiye.” [If you feel even slightly low or are struggling in any way, seek counselling. There is absolutely nothing wrong with it. Talk to your loved ones.]

Towards the end of the video, Ayyub said, “Zyada pareshan mat ho. Counselling se mat dariye. Agar aapko bahut bhaari lag raha ho ya aap bahut pareshaan ho, toh logon se baat kijiye. Doston, apna khayal rakhiye.” [Don’t worry too much. Don’t be afraid to seek counselling. If things feel overwhelming or you’re feeling deeply distressed, talk to someone. Friends, please take care of yourselves.]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub (@mohdzeeshanayyub)

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been sending reminder SMSes, emails and WhatsApp notifications to candidates, urging them to download their admit cards for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21.

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The agency also warned students against fraudulent messages and fake communications, adding that SMSes would be sent only from the sender ID “NICPEP” and emails would come from “no-reply.neet.nta@nic.in”.

Candidates have also been advised to access information only through the official NEET website and avoid sharing OTPs, personal details or making payments in response to unofficial messages. The NTA reiterated that its WhatsApp channel is a one-way broadcast service and will never ask candidates to reply or share confidential information.

This comes after the NEET UG 2026 examination was cancelled after investigators found evidence that the question paper had been leaked before the exam. Although over 2.27 million candidates appeared for the test across 551 cities, central agencies later found that the paper had allegedly been circulated on some mobile phones days before the examination, prompting authorities to order a re-test.

Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416)