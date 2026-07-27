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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'NEET Is Not The Issue. AI Is': Ram Gopal Varma's Stark Warning To Students Amid NEET Paper Leak Row

'NEET Is Not The Issue. AI Is': Ram Gopal Varma's Stark Warning To Students Amid NEET Paper Leak Row

Ram Gopal Varma says artificial intelligence, not NEET, is the biggest challenge facing students. Arguing that AI will reshape careers and reduce the value of traditional degrees, he urged students, parents and educators to rethink learning for an AI-driven future.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 01:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shifts NEET debate to AI.
  • He argues AI fundamentally alters degrees and career paths.
  • Traditional education system and memorisation skills becoming obsolete.
  • Students require continuous learning and AI collaboration for success.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has shifted the focus of the ongoing NEET debate by arguing that artificial intelligence, rather than entrance examinations, poses the greatest challenge to students. Reacting to recent controversies surrounding paper leaks, cancelled tests and student suicides, Varma said these issues expose weaknesses in the education system but are only part of a much bigger transformation. In a detailed post on X, he claimed AI is changing the value of degrees, technical skills and traditional career paths at an unprecedented pace. His remarks have reignited discussion about whether education is keeping pace with technological change and future employment.

RGV Says The Real Crisis Is Artificial Intelligence

Sharing his views on X, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "NEET is not the issue. AI is." Referring to paper leaks, cancelled examinations and student suicides, he argued that while these incidents expose a struggling education system, artificial intelligence presents a far greater disruption. He wrote that such controversies may leave "bodies on the floor and parents screaming", but AI "does not wound the system. It rips its throat out."

According to Varma, the education system was designed for a time when information was limited and careers followed predictable paths. He believes that reality has changed completely, with AI capable of processing information faster than humans and reducing the importance of memorisation and conventional academic achievement.

Degrees Alone May No Longer Guarantee Careers

Varma argued that students can no longer rely on marks, degrees or technical qualifications to secure lifelong employment. Instead, he said the ability to continuously adapt, learn new skills and work alongside AI will become far more valuable. Comparing the current education system to "furniture inside a house that is already on fire", he suggested debates over syllabi and entrance examinations fail to address the much larger technological shift already underway.

He also questioned whether years spent studying specialised professional courses would continue to offer the same career prospects in an AI-driven economy.

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Warning For Students And Parents

The filmmaker warned that students pursuing engineering, medicine, law, chartered accountancy, architecture, design, MBA and other professional programmes could graduate into a job market transformed by artificial intelligence. He claimed AI would increasingly allow individuals to perform tasks traditionally handled by multiple professionals, reducing demand for entry-level roles.

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Varma concluded by saying students whose courses do not teach them to use AI are being prepared for careers that may no longer exist. He also argued that parents judging success solely through ranks and degrees, and educators defending outdated curricula, risk leaving the next generation unprepared for the future.

Varma's comments have added a new dimension to the NEET discussion by shifting attention from examination reforms to the long-term impact of artificial intelligence. Whether or not one agrees with his assessment, his remarks have fuelled a wider conversation about how education must evolve in an AI-driven world.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Ram Gopal Varma believe is the biggest challenge facing students today?

Ram Gopal Varma argues that artificial intelligence (AI) poses a far greater challenge to students than issues like NEET paper leaks or cancelled examinations. He believes AI is rapidly changing the value of degrees and traditional career paths.

How does AI impact the traditional education system, according to Ram Gopal Varma?

Varma states the education system, designed for limited information and predictable careers, is outdated. AI processes information faster than humans, reducing the importance of memorization and conventional academic achievements.

Why does Ram Gopal Varma say degrees alone may no longer guarantee careers?

He argues that marks, degrees, or technical qualifications won't secure lifelong employment in an AI-driven economy. Instead, the ability to continuously adapt, learn new skills, and work alongside AI will be more valuable.

What is Ram Gopal Varma's warning for students and parents regarding AI?

Varma warns that students whose courses don't teach AI skills are being prepared for careers that may no longer exist. He also cautions parents against judging success solely by ranks and degrees.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 01:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Ram Gopal Varma AI RGV Artificial Intelligence NEET Controversy Education System AI And Jobs Future Of Education
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