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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesNazriya Nazim Drops Cryptic Instagram Story On ‘Chasing Red Flags’; Fans Link It To Fahadh Faasil

Nazriya Nazim Drops Cryptic Instagram Story On ‘Chasing Red Flags’; Fans Link It To Fahadh Faasil

Nazriya Nazim’s cryptic Instagram post about “chasing red flags” has sparked fan speculation, with many debating whether it relates to her personal life or an upcoming project.

Reported By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 08:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nazriya Nazim shared cryptic Instagram story about
  • Fans widely speculated post's meaning, linking it to projects.
  • Some linked post to past rumors with Fahadh Faasil.

Malayalam-Tamil actor Nazriya Nazim has set social media abuzz after sharing a cryptic Instagram Story about “red flags”. The actor did not offer any context, but that did not stop fans from trying to read between the lines. Some think that it is about her husband Fahadh Faasil. 

Nazriya Nazim Drops Cryptic Post

Nazriya shared a quote that read, “I used to think bulls were crazy for chasing red flags but here I am.”

As often happens with celebrity posts, the quote quickly caught the attention of fans, who began speculating about its meaning. Some wondered whether it reflected a personal experience, while others believed it could be a subtle reference to an upcoming project.

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A section of social media users even linked the post to Nazriya’s reported film with Tovino Thomas, pointing to possible bullfighting-related references associated with the project. Others felt the actor was simply sharing a witty thought with no deeper message behind it.

Fans Drag Personal Life Into Discussion

The speculation soon moved beyond Nazriya’s professional life. Some users connected the post to old rumours surrounding her relationship with actor Fahadh Faasil. However, Nazriya has not commented on the quote, and there is nothing to suggest it is linked to her personal life.

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Upcoming Projects

On the career front, Nazriya was last seen in the Malayalam hit Sookshmadarshini alongside Basil Joseph.

She is now gearing up for her return to Tamil cinema after a 12-year break with Suriya’s upcoming action-comedy, tentatively titled Suriya 47, directed by Jithu Madhavan.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Nazriya Nazim recently post on Instagram?

Nazriya Nazim shared a cryptic Instagram Story with a quote about

Why are fans speculating about her Instagram post?

Fans are trying to interpret if the post relates to a personal experience, an upcoming project, or is merely a witty thought. The actor did not provide any context for it.

Has Nazriya Nazim commented on the meaning of her post?

No, Nazriya Nazim has not commented on the cryptic Instagram Story. She did not offer any context or explanation for the quote she shared.

What are Nazriya Nazim's upcoming career plans?

She is preparing for her return to Tamil cinema after a 12-year break, starring in Suriya's upcoming action-comedy, tentatively named Suriya 47. Her last film was

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 08:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Fahadh Faasil ENtertainment News Nazriya Nazim
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