Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nazriya Nazim shared cryptic Instagram story about

Fans widely speculated post's meaning, linking it to projects.

Some linked post to past rumors with Fahadh Faasil.

Malayalam-Tamil actor Nazriya Nazim has set social media abuzz after sharing a cryptic Instagram Story about “red flags”. The actor did not offer any context, but that did not stop fans from trying to read between the lines. Some think that it is about her husband Fahadh Faasil.

Nazriya Nazim Drops Cryptic Post

Nazriya shared a quote that read, “I used to think bulls were crazy for chasing red flags but here I am.”

As often happens with celebrity posts, the quote quickly caught the attention of fans, who began speculating about its meaning. Some wondered whether it reflected a personal experience, while others believed it could be a subtle reference to an upcoming project.

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A section of social media users even linked the post to Nazriya’s reported film with Tovino Thomas, pointing to possible bullfighting-related references associated with the project. Others felt the actor was simply sharing a witty thought with no deeper message behind it.

Fans Drag Personal Life Into Discussion

The speculation soon moved beyond Nazriya’s professional life. Some users connected the post to old rumours surrounding her relationship with actor Fahadh Faasil. However, Nazriya has not commented on the quote, and there is nothing to suggest it is linked to her personal life.

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Upcoming Projects

On the career front, Nazriya was last seen in the Malayalam hit Sookshmadarshini alongside Basil Joseph.

She is now gearing up for her return to Tamil cinema after a 12-year break with Suriya’s upcoming action-comedy, tentatively titled Suriya 47, directed by Jithu Madhavan.