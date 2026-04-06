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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesNatasa Stankovic Meets Hardik Pandya’s Family With Son Agastya After Divorce

Natasa Stankovic Meets Hardik Pandya’s Family With Son Agastya After Divorce

Natasa Stankovic has shared photos with her ex-husband Hardik Pandya’s family. Amid the buzz around Hardik’s relationship with Mahika Sharma, Natasa’s post has created a chatter online.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 07:34 PM (IST)
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Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s ex-wife Natasa Stankovic recently shared some Instagram stories that grabbed everyone’s attention. In the pictures, Natasa is seen spending time with Hardik’s family. Even after their divorce, this post has become quite special on social media. Fans are surprised and happy to see the warmth and bond between the families despite the separation.

Natasa seen with Hardik’s family

In the first photo, Natasa is with her son Agastya, Hardik’s mother Nalini Pandya, and other family members. She captioned it, “Baroda kem cho? (How are you, Baroda?)”. In another picture, she is seen taking a selfie inside the house with the whole family. After the divorce, Natasa has rarely shared moments like this, so fans are showering love on this gesture.

On the other hand, Hardik’s personal life is also in the news. He is currently being linked with model and actress Mahieka Sharma. They have been spotted together several times, and Mahieka is often seen supporting him during matches. She has also been seen with Hardik and his son on a few occasions.

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Hardik and Natasa’s relationship

Hardik and Natasa got engaged in January 2020 and married during the lockdown the same year. Their son Agastya was also born in 2020, making their bond stronger. In 2023, they had a grand wedding celebration again. However, their relationship did not last long. After months of speculation, they decided to separate in July 2024. Despite this, they are co-parenting their son and continue to respect each other’s families.

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Despite all the speculation around their personal lives, neither Hardik Pandya nor Natasa Stankovic has made any official statement regarding these recent viral moments. The pictures shared by Natasa on her Instagram stories appear to reflect a cordial and respectful relationship between her and Hardik’s family. For now, the reactions are largely based on social media activity, with fans interpreting the situation in their own ways while appreciating their mature approach toward co-parenting their son.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Hardik Pandya reportedly being linked with now?

Hardik Pandya is reportedly being linked with model and actress Mahika Sharma, who has been seen with him and his son on occasion.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 07:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Natasa Stankovic Hardik Pandya
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