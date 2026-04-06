Natasa Stankovic Meets Hardik Pandya’s Family With Son Agastya After Divorce

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s ex-wife Natasa Stankovic recently shared some Instagram stories that grabbed everyone’s attention. In the pictures, Natasa is seen spending time with Hardik’s family. Even after their divorce, this post has become quite special on social media. Fans are surprised and happy to see the warmth and bond between the families despite the separation.

Natasa seen with Hardik’s family

In the first photo, Natasa is with her son Agastya, Hardik’s mother Nalini Pandya, and other family members. She captioned it, “Baroda kem cho? (How are you, Baroda?)”. In another picture, she is seen taking a selfie inside the house with the whole family. After the divorce, Natasa has rarely shared moments like this, so fans are showering love on this gesture.

On the other hand, Hardik’s personal life is also in the news. He is currently being linked with model and actress Mahieka Sharma. They have been spotted together several times, and Mahieka is often seen supporting him during matches. She has also been seen with Hardik and his son on a few occasions.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Smashes Another IPL Record With 28-Run Knock Against CSK

Hardik and Natasa’s relationship

Hardik and Natasa got engaged in January 2020 and married during the lockdown the same year. Their son Agastya was also born in 2020, making their bond stronger. In 2023, they had a grand wedding celebration again. However, their relationship did not last long. After months of speculation, they decided to separate in July 2024. Despite this, they are co-parenting their son and continue to respect each other’s families.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni Will Play On April 11 Against DC? Massive Update On Legend’s Fitness Test

Despite all the speculation around their personal lives, neither Hardik Pandya nor Natasa Stankovic has made any official statement regarding these recent viral moments. The pictures shared by Natasa on her Instagram stories appear to reflect a cordial and respectful relationship between her and Hardik’s family. For now, the reactions are largely based on social media activity, with fans interpreting the situation in their own ways while appreciating their mature approach toward co-parenting their son.