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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesNaseeruddin Shah Recalls COVID Lockdown, Questions Modi Government's Leadership

Naseeruddin Shah Recalls COVID Lockdown, Questions Modi Government's Leadership

Naseeruddin Shah criticises the Modi government's COVID-19 response and praises healthcare workers for their sacrifices during the pandemic.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 07:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shah praised healthcare workers for risking lives during pandemic.
  • Actor criticized government's
  • He questioned Modi's 2020 lockdown announcement's lack of support.
  • Shah stressed future emergencies demand different leadership and solutions.

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has praised healthcare workers for putting their lives at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic, while criticising the Narendra Modi government over what he described as its “attitude of indifference” during the nationwide lockdown. Speaking at the launch of Trust in a Time of Crisis, a book documenting the experiences of medical professionals and volunteers during the pandemic, Shah talked about the challenges faced by those working on the front lines.

The actor said hearing doctors recount their experiences was both informative and disturbing. He also stressed that future public health emergencies would require different approaches, solutions and leadership.

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Naseeruddin Shah Questions Government's COVID-19 Response

During the event on Saturday, Shah read excerpts from the book, including its foreword by senior advocate Indira Jaising. He also referred to a section titled The City That Fell Silent, which recalls Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24, 2020.

Commenting on the announcement, Shah took a swipe at the government, saying it reflected an attitude of indifference towards the public.

“If I may add, (the announcement was made) with an attitude of....don't expect any help from me, I am planning to grow my beard and my hair,” he said.

The 76-year-old actor also spoke about the lessons that should be taken from the pandemic. He said the next public health emergency or disaster would unfold differently and would require new skills, solutions and, most importantly, different forms of leadership.

“The next public health emergency or any other disaster will unfold differently, it will demand different skills, different solutions and perhaps, not perhaps, definitely different forms of leadership," the actor said.

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Actor Pays Tribute To Healthcare Workers

Shah reserved special praise for doctors, medical staff and volunteers who continued working despite the difficult conditions during the pandemic. He described healthcare workers who lost their lives as “martyrs” in the fight against an “invisible enemy”.

Drawing a comparison with his own profession, the actor said imagination was an actor's greatest strength. However, even that could not help him fully understand what healthcare professionals had endured while working in personal protective equipment (PPE) kits.

“Imagination is the greatest weapon an actor has, and having been in these situations, even my imagination fails when I think of what all of you, many of you went through in your PPE kits, I cannot even imagine that...the discomfort, the heat, the exhaustion of your work, nothing stopped you. And my heart is bursting with admiration....you all upheld the hypocritical oath that you took,” the 76-year-old actor said.

(With inputs from PTI)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Naseeruddin Shah's view on healthcare workers during the pandemic?

Shah praised healthcare workers for risking their lives and enduring difficult conditions. He called those who died

How did Naseeruddin Shah criticize the government's COVID-19 response?

He criticized the Narendra Modi government's approach.

Where did Naseeruddin Shah make these statements?

He spoke at the launch of 'Trust in a Time of Crisis', a book documenting the experiences of medical professionals and volunteers during the pandemic.

What lessons did Naseeruddin Shah say should be learned from the pandemic?

He stressed that future public health emergencies will require different approaches, solutions, and, most importantly, different forms of leadership.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Nov 2026 07:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Naseeruddin Shah Covid Lockdown PM Modi COVID -19 Pandemic COVID-19 Pandemic
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