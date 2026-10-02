Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Naseeruddin Shah met CJP founder during a Mumbai protest.

CJP demanded CEC resignation over electoral roll revisions.

Shah's presence viewed as support, recalling his past criticisms.

CJP plans wider protests including a

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah met Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti, as the outfit held a protest over Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Dipke shared a video of his meeting with Shah on X, expressing surprise at seeing the veteran actor at the gathering. The meeting took place amid the CJP’s planned “Jail Bharo Andolan” at Shivaji Park. The party has demanded Kumar’s resignation and called for changes concerning electoral rolls and the appointment of the next Election Commissioner. Shah had previously spoken publicly about the group’s July protests.

Naseeruddin Shah Meets Abhijeet Dipke

Naseeruddin Shah met CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke at Azad Park in Mumbai on Friday, October 2. Dipke later shared a video of the meeting on X, describing his reaction to seeing the veteran actor at the gathering. India Today reported that Shah’s presence was viewed by the organisers as support for their protest.

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The meeting came as the CJP began its planned agitation in Mumbai against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The group has linked its demands to concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The CJP had announced that its Mumbai protest would be followed by demonstrations in other cities, with a larger gathering planned in Delhi later this month.

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CJP’s Demands Over Electoral Rolls

According to the CJP, its principal demands include Kumar’s resignation, freezing the electoral roll prepared in 2025 and conducting elections using that roll. The group has also called for a more transparent and independent process for appointing the next Election Commissioner, including participation from civil society, according to Hindustan Times.

Am I dreaming or what? pic.twitter.com/NAA7ZdVPjz — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 2, 2026

The party has raised objections to the SIR exercise and alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. These are claims made by the CJP; the Election Commission has said the revision process is intended to address issues such as duplicate and ineligible entries. The CJP had earlier announced the Mumbai agitation after police denied permission for its proposed October 2 protest at Shivaji Park. Dipke subsequently announced a “Jail Bharo Andolan”.

Naseeruddin Shah’s Earlier Comments On Protests

Shah has previously spoken about the CJP-led protests. In July, he criticised the treatment of young demonstrators during the group’s “Chalo Sansad” march. In a video shared on Instagram at the time, Shah said, “I would like to say two things to you all. The first thing is that if an ignorant person leads this country, then his heart will want the whole country to become as ignorant, incomprehensible, and merciless as he is.”

He also spoke about his experiences as a teacher and actor, saying that much of what he learnt about acting came through the students he had taught. He expressed sympathy for the young protesters and urged people to consider the challenges facing the country’s youth. His comments came amid protests in Delhi and wider political debate surrounding the treatment of demonstrators. The present Mumbai gathering has brought Shah back into focus in connection with the CJP’s campaign.

The CJP’s Mumbai protest is part of a wider series of demonstrations planned by the organisation over electoral rolls and its demands concerning the Election Commission.