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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesNaseeruddin Shah, Arundhati Roy, Ratna Pathak Shah Urge Sonam Wangchuk To End Hunger Strike

Naseeruddin Shah, Arundhati Roy, Ratna Pathak Shah Urge Sonam Wangchuk To End Hunger Strike

Support for Sonam Wangchuk's protest continues to grow as Naseeruddin Shah, Arundhati Roy, and other prominent voices urge him to end his indefinite hunger strike. The appeal comes amid growing concerns over his health while backing the movement's demands for education reforms.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 06:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Public figures appealed to Wangchuk citing health concerns.
  • Campaign demands minister's resignation over examination irregularities.
  • Wangchuk's health declined; campaign plans Parliament march.

Support for Sonam Wangchuk's campaign over alleged irregularities in India's examination system continues to widen, with actors, writers, academics, and activists issuing a public appeal urging him to end his indefinite hunger strike. While reaffirming their backing for the movement and its demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the signatories said the protest requires Wangchuk's leadership in the long run. The appeal comes as organisers reported a significant decline in his health after more than two weeks without food, raising concerns over the physical toll of the ongoing agitation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

 Appeal From Prominent Public Figures

Several well-known public figures, including actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, writer Arundhati Roy, and economist Jayati Ghosh, have appealed to Sonam Wangchuk and other protesters to immediately end their indefinite hunger strike while continuing the wider campaign.

According to PTI, the signatories expressed solidarity with the movement and praised its commitment to students and young people. “We salute your sense of purpose, the determination and courage with which you are spearheading this movement for students and youth across the country.”

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The statement also urged the protesters to prioritise their health, saying the campaign would need their continued presence and leadership. “We request you to please consider ending this hunger strike immediately in the interests of the longer and more difficult struggle ahead. This battle is a marathon, not a sprint, and we need you, your strength and leadership in the days to come.”

The group further criticised the government's response, stating: “We worry that their negligence in responding to your demands will only worsen the already fragile state of health that many of you are in.” The appeal was also endorsed by academics Anuradha Chenoy, Nivedita Menon, Tanika Sarkar and Aditya Nigam, filmmaker Sanjay Kak, activist Lalita Ramdas, Kavita Srivastava, feminist Madhu Bhushan and cultural practitioner Arundhati Ghosh.

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Health Update Raises Concern

The appeal came shortly after actors Zeenat Aman, Omi Vaidya, Prakash Raj, and Shreya Dhanwanthary publicly voiced support for Wangchuk's campaign. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said its protest has entered the 24th day, while Wangchuk has completed 16 days of his indefinite fast. On Day 17, CJP founder Abhijit Dipke posted an update on X, saying Wangchuk had lost 8.2 kilograms. The post added that his blood glucose level was 67 and his blood pressure stood at 107/70.

What The Protest Demands

The Cockroach Janta Party, formed as a satirical political platform, is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged failures linked to examinations, including NEET, CBSE, CUET and SSC. Protesters have cited repeated paper leak controversies and claimed these incidents have severely affected students across the country. They are also seeking Rs 1 crore in compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide following the examination controversy.

Wangchuk, the Ladakh-based engineer, education reformer and Ramon Magsaysay Award recipient who inspired one of the characters in 3 Idiots, joined the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on 28 June. He has maintained that his hunger strike will continue until there is accountability within the education system.

The campaign is expected to enter a new phase with a peaceful march to Parliament planned for 20 July, the opening day of the Monsoon Session. Organisers say they will press their demands before lawmakers if no response is received from the government.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of Sonam Wangchuk's ongoing hunger strike?

Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike protests alleged irregularities in India's examination system. He demands accountability and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan due to issues like repeated paper leaks.

Why have prominent public figures urged Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike?

Supporters are concerned about his declining health after weeks without food. They believe his continued leadership is essential for the long-term success of the movement.

What are the specific demands of the protest regarding the examination system?

The protest demands Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged exam failures. They also seek Rs 1 crore compensation for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 14 Jul 2026 06:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Naseeruddin Shah Hunger Strike Arundhati Roy Ratna Pathak Shah Sonam Wangchuk DHarmendra Pradhan CJP Protest Jayati Ghosh
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