Nargis Fakhri’s First Red-Carpet Appearance With Husband Tony Beig After Secret Wedding. Watch

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri has reportedly exchanged vows with her longtime partner, US-based entrepreneur Tony Beig, in a private wedding earlier this year. The actress, who has largely kept her personal life away from the limelight, sparked buzz when she stepped out with her husband for the first time at a recent event celebrating the collaboration between Visit Qatar and the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

Nargis and Tony’s debut red-carpet moment

A video from the evening showed Nargis posing alongside Tony and filmmaker Farah Khan on the red carpet. The actress looked radiant in a wine-hued lehenga choli by designer Mahima Mahajan, accessorised with gold bangles and a statement necklace. Tony complemented her in a sharp all-black suit, while Farah elevated her own black outfit with a striking floral-embroidered blazer.

In the clip, as Tony joined Nargis and Farah for pictures, Farah was heard playfully saying, “Come stand with your wife.” The couple’s appearance came as a surprise to many, with fans flooding social media to call them a “cute couple.” The star-studded evening also saw appearances from Anil Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Dhvani Bhanushali, and other industry names.

Nargid Fakhri and Tony's wedding

Reports suggest Nargis and Tony tied the knot in February 2025 after nearly three years of dating. The couple even celebrated New Year’s Eve together in Dubai, where Nargis’ ex-boyfriend Uday Chopra was also spotted. Photos from their wedding surfaced on Reddit, including a picture of their multi-tiered cake adorned with the message “Happy Marriage” and the couple’s initials, NF and TB.

According to a Times of India report, the intimate ceremony was hosted at a lavish hotel in California. A source revealed, “Both Nargis and Tony ensured that nobody clicked pictures of them at the wedding. It was an extremely private function with only family members and close friends.”

Nargis’ recent work

On the professional front, Nargis Fakhri was last seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The ensemble comedy-thriller starred Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Panday, Nikitin Dheer, and Johnny Lever. The film, mounted on a budget of ₹250 crore, went on to collect ₹288.58 crore globally.