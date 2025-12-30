Who Is Nandhini CM? Karnataka Actor Who Left Govt Job For Acting, Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru

The Kannada television industry was left in shock after actress Nandini CM was found dead at her paying guest accommodation in Kengeri, Bengaluru. The 26-year-old actor was discovered in her room at Insta Living PG, triggering an investigation by local police. Authorities have registered an unnatural death case and are examining all available evidence, including a note left behind by the actor.

According to preliminary information, the incident is believed to have occurred late on December 28, 2025, sometime between 11:16 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. Police were alerted the next morning at around 9:15 a.m., following which officers rushed to the location.

Nandini CM Found Dead At Paying Guest Accomodation

Police officials stated that Nandini was found hanging from a window frame in Room No. 202 of the paying guest facility, where she had been staying since August 2025. Her mother, GR Basavarajeshwari, later approached the Kengeri Police Station and filed a formal complaint.

DCP Anita Haddannavar of the South West Division confirmed that the family has not expressed suspicion against any individual in connection with the death, as per ANI inputs. Based on the available information, police have said there is no immediate indication of foul play, though the investigation is continuing as per procedure.

Who Is Nandini CM?

Nandini had moved to Bengaluru in 2019 with aspirations of building a career in acting. Over the years, she featured in several popular Kannada and Tamil television serials, gradually establishing herself in the industry. Her notable Kannada projects included Jeeva Hoovagide, Madhumagalu, Neenade Naa and Sangharsha.

At the time of her death, she was playing the lead role in the Tamil serial Gowri, where she portrayed dual characters—Kanaka and Durga. Her performance earned her recognition, particularly for handling contrasting roles within the same narrative.

Originally from Ballari, Nandini completed her pre-university education in 2018. She later enrolled in an engineering course at RR Institute of Technology in Chikkabanavara but eventually discontinued her studies to pursue acting full-time.

Declining Govt Job, Marriage Pressure: Reasons For Suicide Probed

Following her father’s death in 2023, Nandini was offered a government job on compassionate grounds. However, she chose not to accept it, opting instead to continue her acting career. Reports indicate that this decision caused tensions within her family.

In the note recovered by police, Nandini mentioned that she was not ready for marriage and spoke about struggling with depression. She also reportedly expressed distress over feeling pressured by her parents to marry against her wishes.

Police have registered a case under Section 194 of the BNSS Act, 2023, and stated that the death note will be treated as a key piece of evidence as the investigation progresses.

(If anyone faces mental health issues or knows anyone having suicidal feelings, they can seek emotional support with helpline numbers from suicide prevention organizations in the state. AASRA: 022 2754 6669)