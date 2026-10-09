Nana Patekar Was Set To Appear On Madhuri Dixit’s Marathi KBC Premiere Before His Death

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday.

Sonali Bendre replaced him on Kon Honar Crorepati.

Madhuri Dixit paid tribute; Patekar cremated with honours.

His son Malhar spoke about father's lasting legacy.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar was set to make a special appearance on the premiere episode of Kon Honar Crorepati, the Marathi version of Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Madhuri Dixit. The episode was scheduled to be filmed this weekend, but the actor died on Thursday. Madhuri, who worked with him in the 1998 film Wajood, paid tribute to her co-star on Instagram. Following Nana’s death, actor Sonali Bendre will appear on the opening episode of Sony Marathi’s quiz show. Nana was cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse in Donje, Pune, on Thursday night.

Nana Patekar Was Set To Appear On Madhuri Dixit’s Show

Nana Patekar was due to appear as a special guest on the premiere episode of Kon Honar Crorepati, hosted by Madhuri Dixit. The Marathi quiz show, which is based on Kaun Banega Crorepati, had planned to film the episode this weekend.

Following the actor’s death on Thursday, Sonali Bendre will instead be seen in the premiere episode of the Sony Marathi show.

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Madhuri, who shared screen space with Nana in the 1998 film Wajood, remembered him in an Instagram post. She wrote, “A great artist, a powerful personality and an unforgettable voice… With Nana Patekar’s passing, the film industry has lost a treasured and legendary actor. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. A heartfelt tribute.”

Malhar Patekar Remembers His Father After Funeral

Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse in Donje, Pune, on Thursday night. After the last rites, his son Malhar Patekar spoke to the media about his father’s legacy and the values he stood for.

He said, "A person like Nana Saheb never truly leaves us; his achievements have made him immortal. Secondly, he always believed that everyone should come together and follow a righteous path on a global scale. Thirdly, regarding the future--carrying forward the vision Nana Saheb left behind is how we will shape the life ahead."

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Nana Patekar’s Career And Recent Films

Nana began his acting career with the 1978 film Gaman and went on to earn acclaim for his performances in films such as Parinda, Prahar, Angaar, Krantiveer, Tiranga, Khamoshi and Ab Tak Chhappan.

In recent years, he appeared in Housefull 5 alongside Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh. He also played a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. He made a cameo appearance in Subedar, which features Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan.

Nana Patekar’s performances across decades left a lasting mark on Indian cinema, while his family and colleagues continue to remember his work and legacy.