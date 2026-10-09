Veteran actor Nana Patekar was originally set to make a special appearance on the premiere episode of Kon Honar Crorepati. The Marathi version of Kaun Banega Crorepati is hosted by Madhuri Dixit.
Nana Patekar Was Set To Appear On Madhuri Dixit’s Marathi KBC Premiere Before His Death
Nana Patekar was scheduled to appear on the premiere episode of Madhuri Dixit-hosted Kon Honar Crorepati before his death. Sonali Bendre will feature on the episode instead.
- Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday.
- Sonali Bendre replaced him on Kon Honar Crorepati.
- Madhuri Dixit paid tribute; Patekar cremated with honours.
- His son Malhar spoke about father's lasting legacy.
Veteran actor Nana Patekar was set to make a special appearance on the premiere episode of Kon Honar Crorepati, the Marathi version of Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Madhuri Dixit. The episode was scheduled to be filmed this weekend, but the actor died on Thursday. Madhuri, who worked with him in the 1998 film Wajood, paid tribute to her co-star on Instagram. Following Nana’s death, actor Sonali Bendre will appear on the opening episode of Sony Marathi’s quiz show. Nana was cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse in Donje, Pune, on Thursday night.
Nana Patekar Was Set To Appear On Madhuri Dixit’s Show
Nana Patekar was due to appear as a special guest on the premiere episode of Kon Honar Crorepati, hosted by Madhuri Dixit. The Marathi quiz show, which is based on Kaun Banega Crorepati, had planned to film the episode this weekend.
Following the actor’s death on Thursday, Sonali Bendre will instead be seen in the premiere episode of the Sony Marathi show.
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Madhuri, who shared screen space with Nana in the 1998 film Wajood, remembered him in an Instagram post. She wrote, “A great artist, a powerful personality and an unforgettable voice… With Nana Patekar’s passing, the film industry has lost a treasured and legendary actor. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. A heartfelt tribute.”
Malhar Patekar Remembers His Father After Funeral
Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse in Donje, Pune, on Thursday night. After the last rites, his son Malhar Patekar spoke to the media about his father’s legacy and the values he stood for.
He said, "A person like Nana Saheb never truly leaves us; his achievements have made him immortal. Secondly, he always believed that everyone should come together and follow a righteous path on a global scale. Thirdly, regarding the future--carrying forward the vision Nana Saheb left behind is how we will shape the life ahead."
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Nana Patekar’s Career And Recent Films
Nana began his acting career with the 1978 film Gaman and went on to earn acclaim for his performances in films such as Parinda, Prahar, Angaar, Krantiveer, Tiranga, Khamoshi and Ab Tak Chhappan.
In recent years, he appeared in Housefull 5 alongside Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh. He also played a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. He made a cameo appearance in Subedar, which features Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan.
Nana Patekar’s performances across decades left a lasting mark on Indian cinema, while his family and colleagues continue to remember his work and legacy.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who was scheduled to appear on the premiere episode of Kon Honar Crorepati?
Who will appear on the opening episode of Kon Honar Crorepati instead of Nana Patekar?
Following Nana Patekar's death, actor Sonali Bendre will now appear on the opening episode of Sony Marathi's quiz show. The episode was scheduled to be filmed this weekend.
How did Madhuri Dixit react to Nana Patekar's passing?
Madhuri Dixit, who worked with Nana Patekar in the 1998 film Wajood, paid tribute to her co-star on Instagram. She remembered him as a great artist and powerful personality.
Where were Nana Patekar's last rites performed?
Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse in Donje, Pune, on Thursday night. His son, Malhar Patekar, spoke to the media after the last rites.