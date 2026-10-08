Hours before his death, Nana Patekar texted a friend at 2:30 am stating he felt unwell. By the time his friend responded around 4 am, Patekar was reportedly gasping for breath.
Nana Patekar Texted Friend At 2:30 AM Saying He Was ‘Feeling Uncomfortable’, Found Gasping At 4 AM: Doctor
Nana Patekar passed away at 5:20 am on Thursday, October 8, at the age of 75, hours after texting his friend that he was not feeling well.
- Nana Patekar texted friend feeling unwell hours before death.
- CPR attempts at home and hospital proved unsuccessful.
- Medico-legal formalities complete; post-mortem at Goa Medical College.
Nana Patekar, who breathed his last at 5:20 am on Thursday, had reached out to a friend saying he was feeling unwell hours before his death, Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology at Manipal Hospital, told the media. Since Patekar had texted him in the early hours, his friend could not see the message in time. By the time he got back to him, Patekar was reportedly gasping for breath, the doctor said.
Dr Salkar further said that CPR was administered to Patekar at his home before he was taken to the hospital, while CPR was being continued. However, he did not respond to the attempts, which continued for 45 minutes. The medico-legal formalities have been completed, and a post-mortem examination will be carried out at Goa Medical College.
Nana Patekar Texted Friend Hours Before His Death
Nana Patekar texted his friend at around 2:30 am on October 8, saying that he was not feeling well. However, since it was the middle of the night, his friend could not reach out to him immediately and only got back to him around 4 am.
“Actually, what we have received is that he texted his friend that he was not feeling well at around 2:30 am, early in the morning, and that he was feeling uncomfortable. He had pain on the left side. As it was nighttime, I think the friend couldn’t get the message properly. So, he reached out to him at around 4 am, and he was almost gasping. He was sweating. Then he sent his caretaker, who stays nearby,” Dr Shekhar told the media.
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He added, “His caretaker came. He took the ambulance and went there. And by the time they went, he was unresponsive. They started CPR in the house, shifted him to the hospital but by that time it was too late and he was declared dead at 5:20 am.”
Dr Shekhar further said that, to the best of his knowledge, no family member was with Patekar at the time.
Post-Mortem To Be Conducted At Goa Medical College
Dr Shekhar further said that Patekar’s body has been shifted to Goa Medical College for a post-mortem examination and will be handed over to his relatives once the procedure is completed.
“We have tried our best to give him CPR, and he was declared dead at around 5:20. And we had to make a medico-legal case as it was a brought-dead patient. We don’t know the cause of death. The police came and the body is now shifted to Goa Medical College for the post-mortem. Once the post-mortem is done, then the body will be given to their relatives,” he further said.
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Nana Patekar, who won three National Film Awards, is survived by his son Malhar Patekar and estranged wife Neelakanti Patekar. His son, Malhar, told ABP News that he was on his way to Goa and would share details of what happens next. His last rites will reportedly be performed in Pune.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened in Nana Patekar's final hours?
Were attempts made to revive Nana Patekar?
Yes, CPR was administered at his home and continued en route to the hospital for 45 minutes. However, he did not respond and was declared dead at 5:20 am.
What was the cause of Nana Patekar's death?
The exact cause of Nana Patekar's death is currently unknown. A post-mortem examination will be conducted at Goa Medical College to determine it.
Was any family with Nana Patekar when he died?
To Dr. Shekhar Salkar's knowledge, no family member was with Nana Patekar at the time of his death. His son is on his way to Goa.
Where will Nana Patekar's last rites be performed?
Nana Patekar's last rites will reportedly be performed in Pune.