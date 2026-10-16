Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tanushree Dutta posted "evil dead" on Instagram after Nana Patekar's death.

Nana's son, Malhar, responded, wishing critics well.

He emphasized the harassment case was closed by judiciary.

Tanushree later claimed Nana Patekar staged his death.

After Nana Patekar breathed his last on October 8 following a cardiac arrest at 5:20 am, Tanushree Dutta took to her Instagram Stories, saying that she had “heard the news” and would share her reaction later. She also remarked that his death had occurred on an “odd day” and later posted that the “evil is dead”.

Now, for the first time, his son, Malhar Patekar, has responded to her remarks, saying that he hopes God blesses her.

Malhar Patekar On ‘Evil Is Dead’ Remark

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Malhar said that the case being brought up had already been closed and that he had nothing more to say about it.

“Without naming anyone, I want to say that the case people are bringing up unnecessarily is already over. Judiciary se clear hua hain, case khatam ho chuka; phir bhi bol rahe [Without naming anyone, I want to say that the case people are unnecessarily bringing up is already over. The judiciary has made it clear that the case has been closed, yet people continue to talk about it.]”

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He added that he had nothing to say to those continuing to discuss the matter.

“Aise logo ko mein unko kuch nahi boluga; joh sach hai wahi rahega, bhagwan unka bhala kare, this is what I have to say to them. [I have nothing to say to such people. The truth will remain the truth. May God bless them; that is all I have to say to them.]”

For the unversed, Tanushree accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment during the filming of Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss. She has said that she reported the alleged incident to the Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) in 2008 but claimed that the organisation failed to act on her complaint.

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Tanushree went public with the allegations in 2018 during the #MeToo movement. Police subsequently registered a case against Nana Patekar, who denied the allegations. In 2019, investigators closed the matter, citing insufficient evidence to proceed. In 2025, the Andheri Magistrate Court in Mumbai brought the criminal proceedings to an end.

‘Nana Patekar Is Alive’

Recently, Tanushree Dutta made a claim that Nana Patekar had staged his death and was still alive. She questioned why no videos or photographs of the actor’s body had emerged publicly. She also questioned the timing of the cremation, suggesting that it had taken place at night to avoid public scrutiny.

She asked, “Woh jo body jali hai woh sacch mai uske body thi ya kisi aur ki body thi?” (Was the body that was cremated really his, or was it someone else’s?)

She further urged the police in Singapore and Malaysia to “shoot him at sight” and called for lookout notices to be issued in Singapore, Malaysia, the UAE and Sudan. She also suggested that DNA testing could help establish a person’s identity if their appearance had been altered.