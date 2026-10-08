Nana Patekar Smoked 60 Cigarettes A Day Until 56, THIS Emotional Incident Made Him Quit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom An emotional family incident prompted him to quit smoking.

Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 on Thursday, October 8, after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence. According to reports, doctors continued CPR for nearly 45 minutes but could not revive him. His death has left fans and the film industry shocked. Nana Patekar was known not just for his powerful performances and screen presence but also for his disciplined lifestyle and fitness. In recent years, a workout video of the actor had gone viral, leaving fans impressed by his strength and physical fitness even at an advanced age.

Nana Patekar Was Serious About His Fitness

Nana Patekar remained conscious of his fitness and physical strength. Photographer-producer Atul Kasbekar had shared a video of the actor working out on parallel bars. In the video, Nana was seen performing tricep dips with ease. Kasbekar revealed that the actor completed 15 consecutive tricep dips. He also mentioned that he had started recording the video a little late, making the workout even more impressive. The video sparked considerable discussion on social media, with fans praising Nana Patekar's strength and discipline. Some users also connected his workout with his popular Welcome character Uday Shetty, leaving comments such as 'Control Uday Control'.

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Nana Patekar Used To Exercise For Up To Two Hours A Day

Nana Patekar had spoken about his fitness and daily routine on several occasions. He revealed that he would devote around one-and-a-half to two hours every day to physical activity. His workout routine was not restricted to gym exercises. He also included traditional exercises such as Surya Namaskar in his routine. For Nana, fitness was not simply about looking physically fit. He viewed physical strength as an important part of being independent and capable. He had also described his body as his biggest asset and remained focused on keeping himself fit even as he grew older.

READ MORE | Nana Patekar Death Reason: Actor Died Of Cardiac Arrest At 75; Attempts To Revive Him Continued For 45 Minutes

His Day Started With Exercise And Prayer

In an interview, Nana Patekar had spoken about how he started his day. His routine generally began with exercise, followed by prayer. The actor had said that rather than asking for material possessions in his prayers, he believed in seeking clarity of thought and a good heart. His approach to life reflected his preference for simplicity and discipline.

Nana Patekar Smoked 60 Cigarettes A Day Until The Age Of 56

Nana Patekar's journey towards a disciplined lifestyle was not always the same. In a 2015 interview, the actor spoke about his earlier smoking habit and revealed that he once smoked as many as 60 cigarettes a day. He continued smoking until the age of 56 before eventually deciding to quit. According to Nana, an emotional incident involving a close family friend played an important role in changing his perspective.

READ MORE | Nana Patekar Texted Friend At 2:30 AM Saying He Was ‘Feeling Uncomfortable’, Found Gasping At 4 AM: Doctor

An Emotional Incident Made Nana Patekar Quit Smoking

Nana Patekar recalled how a close family friend had lost her son. He was deeply affected by the pain and grief she experienced after the loss. On one occasion, when Nana was coughing, the woman reportedly asked him how much more she would have to endure. Her words had a profound impact on him. Following the incident, Nana decided to give up smoking completely and stayed away from the habit. Along with physical fitness, he also placed importance on mental well-being and living a simple life.

Nana Patekar Dies At 75 After Cardiac Arrest

Nana Patekar died at 5:20 am on Thursday after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence. Doctors attempted to revive him with continuous CPR for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved. According to Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, a medico-legal case was registered in connection with the actor's death.