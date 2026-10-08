Nana Patekar’s death at 75 marks the end of a career that stretched across Marathi theatre, parallel cinema and Bollywood. The veteran actor died at his Goa home on October 8 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was found unconscious in the early hours and taken to a private hospital, where doctors attempted resuscitation for around 45 minutes before he was declared dead at about 5:20 am. While audiences have lost one of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable performers, his screen journey still has some chapters left. Three completed films featuring Patekar are awaiting release and will now reach audiences posthumously.

The Confession Of Mary: Nana Patekar As Father Benedict

One of Nana Patekar’s most anticipated unreleased projects is The Confession of Mary, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan. Patekar plays Father Benedict, a priest accused of murdering a woman in a story inspired by the 1966 Mariyakutty murder case in Kerala.

The film also stars Adil Hussain, Ashish Vidyarthi, Gautam Rode and Joy Sengupta. Its plot centres on Father Benedict’s refusal to reveal a confession made to him by Marie, even as evidence points towards his involvement in her death.

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The film’s official synopsis states: “Marie's ravaged dead body was found in the thickets, and all evidence pointed to Father Benedict's involvement in the case. In a stirring conflict of conscience and faith, Benedict refuses to divulge the confession that Marie had made to him. Benedict becomes the first priest to be sentenced to death ... But the Church and the Universe bring together elements that lead to a cathartic climax.”

The film had been selected for a premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 and is still awaiting its release.

Subhash Kale, the film’s co-producer, told ANI that Patekar was due to travel to Mumbai to complete a dubbing session. Recalling their conversation, Kale said, “We had spoken just the day before yesterday about the dubbing. There was one line that he had to dub. He told me, ‘I am coming to Bombay.’ He was supposed to come to Bombay tomorrow, and he also had a shoot scheduled in Bombay for a film. So he told me, ‘I’ll come tomorrow, and we’ll do that one line. ’

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Eetha: Nana Patekar In Laxman Utekar’s Lavani Drama

Nana Patekar is also part of Laxman Utekar’s Eetha, a biographical musical drama based on the life of celebrated Maharashtrian Lavani and Tamasha performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

The film features Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda and Anant Joshi in key roles, with Patekar also appearing in the cast. A teaser for the film was released earlier, but its theatrical plans were subsequently postponed.

Eetha is now scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 4, 2026. The film explores the life and work of Vithabai, who became an important name in Maharashtra’s folk performance tradition.

Shakti Shalini: Nana Patekar’s Reported Final Release

Patekar is also part of Maddock Films’ horror-comedy Shakti Shalini, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The film belongs to the production house’s horror-comedy universe, which includes Stree, Bhediya and Munjya.

Aneet Padda, Vishal Jethwa and Vineet Kumar Singh are also part of the cast. The film was initially expected to release on December 24, 2026. However, reports suggest that Shakti Shalini could now be pushed to 2027. If that happens, it would become the latest of Patekar’s completed projects to reach audiences after his death.

With these three films still awaiting release, Nana Patekar’s performances will continue to appear on screen even after his passing. The projects also span very different genres, from a serious faith-based drama to a biographical musical and a horror-comedy.