Nana Patekar’s Funeral: Wife Neelkanti Breaks Down As She Performs Last Rites With Son Malhar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at 75.

Funeral held with full state honors in Pune.

Wife Neelkanthi, son Malhar performed the last rites.

Neelkanthi, separated 35 years, emotional during final farewell.

Veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar is no longer with us. He passed away on October 8th at the age of 75 due to a heart attack. He has been immersed in the five elements. His funeral was held with full state honors around his farmhouse, "Nanachi Wadi," located in Donje village, Pune. His wife, Neelkanti Patekar, and son, Malhar Patekar, lit the funeral pyre.

Neelkanti Became Emotional During Her Final Farewell

Nana Patekar's wife, Neelkanti Patekar, who had been separated from him for 35 years, appeared emotional at his funeral. Her eyes welled up as she bid her husband a final farewell. During this time, people present there were seen comforting her. In a video that surfaced on social media, Neelkanti is seen performing the last rites. Nana Patekar and Neelkanti's personal life has always been a topic of discussion. They had been separated for nearly 35 years, but they never divorced.

Neelkanti's presence at Nana Patekar's funeral once again drew attention to their relationship. She was seen with her son Malhar during this difficult time. Malhar also performed the last rites, bidding his father a final farewell.

ALSO READ | Nana Patekar Death: Actor’s Last Rites Held With Full State Honours In Pune

Nana And Neelkanti Were Living Separately For 35 Years

Nana Patekar and Neelkanti Patekar married in 1978. However, they began living separately a few years after their marriage. Despite the growing distance between them, they did not legally end their relationship. Nana and Neelkanti had two sons. Their elder son, Durvasa, died at the age of two and a half. This was followed by the birth of their younger son, Malhar. Malhar is currently associated with the film industry.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Pays Emotional Tribute To Nana Patekar On ‘KBC 18’: ‘Unki Awaaz, Seekh Hamare Bhitar Reh Jaati Hai’

Nana Patekar's Career

During his long film career, Nana Patekar established a strong presence in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his film debut in 1978 with the film Gaman. He subsequently starred in numerous films, including Ankush, Parinda, Krantiveer, Tiranga, Agni Sakshi, Apharan, and Welcome.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Last rites of veteran actor Nana Patekar performed with state honours at his native village, Donje village in Pune Rural. He passed away in Goa today. https://t.co/7UerrCudAt — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2026

He received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for Parinda and the National Film Award for Best Actor for Krantiveer. From serious roles to negative ones, and even comedy, Nana excelled in all kinds of roles. His performance in the Marathi film Natsamrat was also highly praised. In addition to acting, he also ventured into direction with Prahaar: The Final Attack.