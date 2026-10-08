Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nana Patekar declined Raj Kapoor's offer due to immense respect.

He shared a close bond with Rishi Kapoor, exchanging regular messages.

Ashok Saraf provided crucial financial help during Patekar's early struggles.

Patekar valued National Awards, aspiring to support aging artists.

Nana Patekar, who died on Thursday at age 76, had once declined an acting offer from legendary filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor despite holding him in immense regard. In a December 2024 interview with PTI, Patekar explained that accepting the offer would have made it difficult for him to disagree with Kapoor creatively. He recalled that Kapoor was his father’s favourite actor and said he feared he would not be able to speak freely on set. Patekar revealed that he had faced a similar dilemma when Dev Anand and V Shantaram approached him. He also opened up about his friendship with Rishi Kapoor.

Why Nana Patekar Rejected Raj Kapoor’s Offer

Speaking to PTI in December 2024, Nana Patekar recalled being approached by Raj Kapoor while he was shooting at RK Studios. The offer left him surprised, but he ultimately decided against working with the celebrated filmmaker. “I was shooting at RK Studios when Raj Kapoor ji asked me, 'Will you work in my film?' I thought, 'Raj Kapoor is asking me! He was my father's hero.' But I said no.”

Patekar explained that his decision was driven by the respect he had for Kapoor and not by a lack of interest in the film. “I told him, 'In my house, you are everyone's favourite hero, including my mother and father. If we ever have a difference of opinion over a scene, I would not be able to tell you anything. And if I did, I would feel that I was disrespecting you. That is why I can't work with you.”

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The actor said he had similar reservations when Dev Anand and V Shantaram offered him work. “I said the same thing to Dev Anand sahab as well. Once, V Shantaram also asked me, and I told him, 'I don't see you as a common man or an ordinary director. You are very big for me, and I can't imagine working with you.”

Nana Patekar’s Bond With Rishi Kapoor

Patekar also remembered his close friendship with Rishi Kapoor, with whom he worked in the 1995 film Hum Dono. While the two played estranged brothers on screen, they developed a candid friendship away from the cameras. According to Patekar, Rishi Kapoor would often message him about dropping by for food and drinks.

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“He would say, 'Hey Nana, what are you doing this evening? I’ll come over. We’ll make keema and pav. What do you have at your place? I’ll bring the liquor myself.' When he would come, I would show him my collection of liquor.” Patekar said the two remained in regular contact even when Rishi Kapoor was undergoing treatment.

“We used to message each other regularly, and I still have our messages from the time he was unwell. He once messaged me, 'Yaar Nana, this is such a terrible illness. It has kept me stuck for so long.' I told him to visit my place.”

Nana Patekar Remembered Ashok Saraf’s Help

The veteran actor also spoke about the financial difficulties he faced during his early years and credited Marathi actor Ashok Saraf with helping him when he was struggling. Patekar recalled that performers could earn around Rs 50 per show at the time, while Saraf, already a major name, earned considerably more. He said Saraf would deliberately lose small amounts while playing cards so that Patekar could take the money.

The most significant help came in 1979, when Patekar urgently needed funds. Saraf reportedly came to his home early one morning and handed him a cheque. “He said, 'Don't open the door. There is Rs 15,000 in the bank. Put whatever amount you need on the cheque.' This was in 1979. I wrote Rs 3,000 on the cheque and took the money.”

Patekar later returned the amount after earning money from their Marathi film Savitri, where he played the antagonist. He also recalled their playful tradition of him massaging Saraf’s back and head. Saraf once paid him Rs 5 for it, while he now gives him Rs 10.

“And I tell him, 'Let me do it. It's my ancestral business.' Today, he gives me Rs 10 for it. Inflation has gone up, so he gives me Rs 10.” Patekar, who won three National Film Awards during his career, also spoke about his mother’s reaction to his performance in Parinda. After he won the National Award for the film, she questioned why he had been honoured for playing such a negative character.

He said he valued the National Award because it represented recognition from the country, while he remained less interested in collecting other honours. Patekar was also awarded the Padma Shri in 2013, an honour he said he had not expected. Beyond awards, Patekar had expressed a desire to create homes for ageing artistes facing financial difficulties, where they could live together, eat together and remember their years in the film industry.

His recollections offer a glimpse into the values and relationships that shaped a career spanning nearly five decades.