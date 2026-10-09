Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tanushree Dutta alleged Nana Patekar paid Rakhi Sawant to defame her.

Sawant's friend claimed Rakhi received money from Patekar.

Rakhi's many press conferences mentally disturbed Dutta, she claimed.

Dutta reiterated her

Tanushree Dutta has levelled fresh allegations against late actor Nana Patekar, claiming that he paid Rakhi Sawant Rs 2.5 lakh in cash to speak against her during the #MeToo controversy. She further alleged that Rakhi held 15 press conferences against her, which left her “mentally disturbed”. Tanushree also stood by her controversial “Evil Dead” remark about Nana Patekar, who passed away on October 8 in Goa after a cardiac arrest.

‘Nana Patekar Paid Rakhi Sawant Rs 2.5 Lakh To Defame Me’

In a video shared on Instagram, Tanushree alleged that Rakhi had received money from Nana Patekar in exchange for making allegations against her at a press conference.

“Rakhi Sawant received money from Nana Patekar for the nasty allegations she made about me during a press conference. I am not making this claim on my own. Rajashree More, who used to be Rakhi’s close friend, told me about it. According to her, Rakhi went to Nana Patekar’s house in her car and collected Rs 2.5 lakh. Rajashree More shared this information with at least five people two days before the press conference,” Tanushree alleged during her Instagram Live session.

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‘Rakhi Took Money From Nana Patekar’s House’

Tanushree further claimed that she was unaware of the alleged payment at the time but later learned about it through Rajashree More. She also alleged that Rakhi’s statements and repeated press conferences during the #MeToo movement took a toll on her mental well-being.

“I didn’t know that Rakhi had received money either, but for all the nasty things she said about me, she took money from Nana Patekar’s house. During the #MeToo movement, Rakhi held 15 press conferences. After that, I became mentally disturbed. Nana Patekar’s people were troubling me. Go and ask Rajashree More. We knew each other well, so she won’t deny it,” Tanushree said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanushree Dutta Miss India Universe (@iamtanushreeduttaofficial)

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The actor also reiterated her remarks about Nana Patekar, alleging that he used other people to act against her while attempting to maintain his public image.

“When I say ‘Evil Dead’, he himself was evil. He wouldn’t do things himself; he would get them done by paying people. He tried to maintain an image that he wasn’t doing anything,” she said.

The allegations against Nana Patekar and Rakhi Sawant have not been independently verified. Rakhi is yet to respond to Tanushree’s latest claims.

Tanushree Dutta Reacts To Her ‘Evil Dead’ Remark

Tanushree was in Lucknow for an event when reporters asked her about her reaction to Nana Patekar’s reported death. Before travelling to the Uttar Pradesh capital, she had said that she had “heard the news” and described the timing as an “odd day”. She added that she did not have an immediate reaction and would share her thoughts later.

During her interaction with the media in Lucknow, Tanushree was asked about her “evil dead” remark, which had drawn considerable criticism.

“For me, it is Evil Dead. What I have gone through over the last five years since #MeToo, I have been so troubled. If you look at it from my perspective, the one who has been the victim, the one who has been troubled while the case is ongoing, how much pressure was put on me to withdraw my case? Yet, I did not withdraw it. I was offered bribes, but I still didn’t withdraw the case,” she said.

Tanushree also alleged that her car’s brakes had been tampered with and that she had suffered food poisoning. She added, “Given everything I experienced, he will always be ‘Evil Dad’ to me.”

Nana Patekar, Tanushree Dutta’s Controversy

In 2018, amid India’s #MeToo movement, Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment during the filming of a song for Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss. She alleged that the actor had behaved inappropriately towards her during the shoot.

Nana Patekar denied the allegations. The controversy became one of the prominent cases discussed during India’s #MeToo movement.