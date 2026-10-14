Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 in Goa due to cardiac arrest. Doctors attempted CPR for about 45 minutes, but he was declared dead on arrival.
‘You Bullied Me A Lot’: Nana Patekar Once Recalled How Anil Kapoor Treated Him During ‘Parinda’
Nana Patekar once opened up about how Anil Kapoor treated him during the making of Parinda.
- Old video shows Nana Patekar recalling Anil Kapoor's bullying.
- Kapoor preferred Jackie Shroff for 'Parinda' brother role.
- Nana Patekar, 75, died from cardiac arrest.
- He was cremated with state honors, attended by dignitaries.
The late actor Nana Patekar once shared that his friend, and actor Anil Kapoor bullied him a lot during the making of ‘Parinda’.
An old video from the promotions of the film ‘Vanvaas’ has resurfaced in which he can be seen having a conversation with Anil Kapoor.
He said in the video, “You have bullied me a lot in ‘Parinda’. I was doing Jackie Shroff’s role, his elder brother's role. We rehearsed, we did this, we did that. Later, Jackie came because of him. But I want to thank him because I got to play Anna. No, the reason was that he couldn't see me as a brother. As per you, Jackie could be your brother in the film but not me”.
Anil responded, as he said, “I might be wrong, but I felt that for my brother's role, I felt Jackie would be the best choice. I'm being very honest with you. But your honesty has ruined my role. No, but what happens is that you give suggestions to a director. Ultimately, decisions are always made by a director. A director is a director, a filmmaker is a filmmaker. He must have felt that Jackie is a better choice”.
Nana Patekar said, “Jackie did a good job. He got a Filmfare Award”.
Anil said, “So, what I mean to say is that sometimes, there are some things which are very, very important. I will never deceive you with a film”.
Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 in Goa. The actor suffered cardiac arrest. The actor was taken to hospital where doctors attempted CPR and resuscitation for about 45 minutes. However, he was later declared dead on arrival.
The late actor Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse in Donje in Pune district on Thursday. The actor was given a 3-gun salute.
The late actor’s friends and members of the film fraternity including Jackie Shroff, directors Anil Sharma, Aneez Bazmee, and producer Firoz nadiadwala arrived at Donje village to attend the last rites of Nana Patekar.
A huge crowd also turned up to bid adieu to the departed soul. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid his last respects to Nana Patekar at Pune airport before leaving for Mumbai. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde went to the actor’s Pune farmhouse to pay his respects.
(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Frequently Asked Questions
How did Nana Patekar pass away?
Where were Nana Patekar's last rites performed?
Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse in Donje, Pune district. He received a 3-gun salute during the ceremony.
What did Nana Patekar claim about Anil Kapoor regarding the film 'Parinda'?
Nana Patekar claimed Anil Kapoor bullied him a lot during 'Parinda'. He stated Anil felt Jackie Shroff was a better choice for the brother's role Nana was initially doing.
How did Anil Kapoor respond to Nana Patekar's comments about 'Parinda'?
Anil Kapoor responded by saying he felt Jackie Shroff would be the best choice for the brother's role. He also mentioned that casting decisions are ultimately made by the director.