Nana Patekar Once Dropped Plans To Buy Rs 1.5 Crore Car, Donated Money To Farmers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nana Patekar, actor-philanthropist, passed away; CPR failed.

He founded Naam Foundation after witnessing farmer suicides.

Foundation assisted millions of farmers and thousands of widows.

Patekar had an acclaimed acting career since 1978.

Nana Patekar was a man who could silence a theatre with a single look. Now, the silence belongs to everyone who loved him and his work. Nana Patekar, the actor whose menace, wit and raw honesty shaped decades of both Hindi and Marathi cinema, is no more with us. He was declared dead at 5:20 am after efforts to revive him with CPR failed. He leaves behind his estranged wife Neelkanti and son Malhar.

His final journey will end at his Pune farmhouse, where he will be laid to rest with full state honours after the public pays its last respects between 6 and 7 pm.

But long before the world mourned him, Patekar had already built something that would outlive every role he played. Through the Naam Foundation, the work he began a decade ago has reached more than 77 lakh farmers and 51,000 families hit by disasters, and has stood beside nearly 5,000 widows through a dedicated welfare programme.

It all began with a car he never bought.

Nana Patekar Once Dropped Plans To Buy Rs 1.5 Crore Car

Nana Patekar, in an interview with The Lallantop, revealed that he once scrapped the idea of buying a car after he came across a segment on farmer suicides. The segment showed a grieving family. The story came out of the 2015 crisis in Maharashtra's Marathwada region, where crop failures devastated farming households. That year, the state recorded 3,228 farmer suicides, 1,130 of them in Marathwada.

“I had saved up Rs 1.5 crore with the intention of buying a new car. In the evening, I was sipping my drink and watching television. They were playing an interview with the family members of a farmer who had died by suicide. More than the mourning for the dead, I could feel their starvation. It was visible in their eyes,” the actor told The Lallantop.

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He first thought of giving Rs 15,000 each to 1,000 farmers, but a friend urged him to meet the widows before handing out any cheques. He said that meeting changed his life.

He added, “That scared me and made me think: ‘Why do I need this car?’ I decided to donate Rs 15,000 each to 1,000 farmers. However, my friend advised me to first meet the women who had lost their husbands before distributing the cheques, and that changed my life.”

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Together with actor Makrand Anaspure, he went on to found the Naam Foundation, and within two months they had raised Rs 60 crore. Patekar pointed out that the donations came mostly from ordinary middle-class and lower-middle-class people, not wealthy industrialists.

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A Career On Screen

Patekar debuted in films in 1978 with Gaman. His chilling turn as the villain Anna in Parinda brought him wide acclaim and the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.

His other notable films include Tiranga, Prahaar: The Final Attack, Khamoshi, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan, Taxi No. 9211, Raajneeti and Welcome. His most recent film was Subedaar, released in theatres earlier this year.