Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran actor Nana Patekar openly discussed mortality, unconcerned by wealth.

He joked about cremation plans, expecting to be forgotten quickly.

He saw death as reunion with his deceased mother.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who died aged 75, was known for speaking his mind without dressing up his words. Years before his death, he had spoken candidly about mortality, loss, and what he believed would happen after he was gone. In a 2023 interview around the release of The Vaccine War, Nana discussed why he was never worried about accumulating wealth or chasing permanence. He spoke about being forgotten after death, even asking people not to put up his photograph once he was gone. His comments also revealed how deeply he continued to feel the loss of his parents and siblings.

Nana Patekar Said He Believed In Death

In the interview, Nana explained why the thought of death never frightened him. He said, “I know I'm going to die tomorrow. I believe in death. That's why I'm not interested in these things. People who think they'll never die keep hoarding. They just keep collecting.”

When asked why he had remained unchanged despite spending decades in an industry driven by glamour and success, Nana gave an answer that was characteristically blunt. He said, “I know I have to go, and it's going to take 12 maunds of wood. This is my entire property. I'll go with this.”

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He even joked about his funeral arrangements, saying he had kept dry wood and wanted to be cremated with it. Nana said, “I've actually kept dry wood. I've told them to burn me with it; don't use wet wood, otherwise the smoke will rise and get into the eyes of my friends and neighbors. Then tears will come from my eyes, and when I die, I'll have the mistaken impression that they're crying for me.”

Nana Patekar Didn’t Want His Picture After Death

Nana also spoke about how quickly people move on after someone dies. “This is how I live. I think this is the truth. If you die, no one will remember you. Everyone will forget you after two or four days. I've even told you not to put up my picture. Forget it completely.” His thoughts on death were also connected to his family. Nana said he still felt that his mother was alive and imagined death as a way of meeting her again.

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He recalled that he was one of seven siblings and that six had already passed away. “Even today, I feel that my mother is still alive. Death means that after I leave here, I will go to meet her,” he said.

Nana Patekar’s Memorable Film Career

Nana made his acting debut with Gaman in 1978 and went on to deliver acclaimed performances in Parinda, Krantiveer, Prahaar: The Final Attack, Tiranga, Ab Tak Chhappan and Welcome. His performance in Parinda earned him a National Film Award, while Krantiveer won him the National Film Award for Best Actor.

He also directed, wrote, and acted in Prahaar. From the gangster Anna Seth in Parinda and Major Chauhan in Prahaar to encounter specialist Sadhu Agashe in Ab Tak Chhappan and the comic Uday Shetty in Welcome, Nana repeatedly moved between intense drama and comedy with ease.

His 2023 comments now offer another glimpse into the philosophy of an actor who spent his life refusing to follow the usual rules of stardom.