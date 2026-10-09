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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesNana Patekar’s Marathi Drama ‘Natsamrat’ Was A Box Office Hit, Earned 450% Profit

Nana Patekar’s Marathi Drama ‘Natsamrat’ Was A Box Office Hit, Earned 450% Profit

Nana Patekar's Natsamrat became a major Marathi blockbuster, earning around Rs 46 crore worldwide on a reported Rs 7 crore budget and delivering nearly 450% profit.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 09 Oct 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
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  • The film also featured a strong, appreciated ensemble cast.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar delivered several memorable performances throughout his illustrious career. From his iconic role as Uday Shetty in 'Welcome' to his powerful performance in the Marathi blockbuster 'Natsamrat', the actor left a lasting mark on Indian cinema. Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. As fans and the film industry mourn the veteran actor, his remarkable cinematic journey and some of his biggest successes are being remembered.

Natsamrat Became A Major Marathi Blockbuster

Released in 2016, Natsamrat is considered one of Nana Patekar's finest performances. The film went on to become a major box-office success and featured among the highest-grossing Marathi films. Based on the acclaimed Marathi play Natsamrat, the film was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Nana Patekar played the lead role and also served as one of the film's producers.

Natsamrat Box Office Collection And Profit

According to Sacnilk, Natsamrat earned around Rs 46 crore worldwide, while Koimoi reported its India collection at around Rs 39 crore. The film was reportedly made on a budget of just Rs 7 crore. With its strong box-office performance, Natsamrat registered around 450 per cent profit, making it one of the biggest commercial successes of Nana Patekar's career.

READ MORE | Nana Patekar Texted Friend At 2:30 AM Saying He Was ‘Feeling Uncomfortable’, Found Gasping At 4 AM: Doctor

Nana Patekar Led A Strong Ensemble Cast

Apart from Nana Patekar, Natsamrat featured a talented ensemble cast including Vikram Gokhale, Mrinmayee Deshpande, Sunil Barve, Medha Manjrekar and Ajit Parab. The film's emotional storyline and Nana Patekar's performance received considerable appreciation from audiences, further cementing its status as a landmark Marathi film.

Nana Patekar's Memorable Career

Nana Patekar was known for his distinctive dialogue delivery and ability to portray a wide range of characters. Over the years, he appeared in several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. His performance in Natsamrat remains among the most celebrated roles of his career and is regarded as one of his strongest performances in Marathi cinema.

READ MORE | Devendra Fadnavis Speaks To Nana Patekar’s Son Malhar After Actor’s Death; Says Govt Will Support His Legacy

Nana Patekar's Natsamrat Was A Blockbuster That Earned 450% Profit At The Box Office

Veteran actor Nana Patekar delivered several memorable performances throughout his illustrious career. From his iconic role as Uday Shetty in Welcome to his powerful performance in the Marathi blockbuster Natsamrat, the actor left a lasting mark on Indian cinema. Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. As fans and the film industry mourn the veteran actor, his remarkable cinematic journey and some of his biggest successes are being remembered.

Natsamrat Became A Major Marathi Blockbuster

Released in 2016, Natsamrat is considered one of Nana Patekar's finest performances. The film went on to become a major box-office success and featured among the highest-grossing Marathi films. Based on the acclaimed Marathi play Natsamrat, the film was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Nana Patekar played the lead role and also served as one of the film's producers.

Natsamrat Box Office Collection And Profit

According to Sacnilk, Natsamrat earned around Rs 46 crore worldwide, while Koimoi reported its India collection at around Rs 39 crore. The film was reportedly made on a budget of just Rs 7 crore. With its strong box-office performance, Natsamrat registered around 450 per cent profit, making it one of the biggest commercial successes of Nana Patekar's career.

Nana Patekar Led A Strong Ensemble Cast

Apart from Nana Patekar, Natsamrat featured a talented ensemble cast including Vikram Gokhale, Mrinmayee Deshpande, Sunil Barve, Medha Manjrekar and Ajit Parab. The film's emotional storyline and Nana Patekar's performance received considerable appreciation from audiences, further cementing its status as a landmark Marathi film.

Nana Patekar's Memorable Career

Nana Patekar was known for his distinctive dialogue delivery and ability to portray a wide range of characters. Over the years, he appeared in several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. His performance in Natsamrat remains among the most celebrated roles of his career and is regarded as one of his strongest performances in Marathi cinema.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who directed the Marathi film 'Natsamrat'?

The acclaimed Marathi film 'Natsamrat' was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. It was based on the well-known Marathi play of the same name.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 09 Oct 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
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Nana Patekar Marathi Films Natsamrat
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