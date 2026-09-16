Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Writer Ranbir Pushp shared Nana-Manisha's close professional understanding.

He never perceived their close bond as romantic, focusing on work.

Pushp also defended Nana Patekar's character, highlighting charitable acts.

Nana and Manisha collaborated on several films, including Agni Sakshi.

Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala's reported closeness became a talking point in Bollywood during the 1990s, with persistent rumours linking the two actors romantically. Years later, Agni Sakshi writer Ranbir Pushp has spoken about their equation, offering his own recollection of working with the pair. While he acknowledged that they were close and shared a strong understanding, he said he never personally viewed their bond as a romantic relationship.

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What Ranbir Pushp Said About Nana Patekar, Manisha Koirala

According to Ranbir Pushp, Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala had a strong rapport while working together. He recalled that the two were comfortable around each other and would discuss their scenes before performing them. Their understanding, he said, was evident in their work on screen.

However, when asked about the romance rumours surrounding the actors, Pushp made it clear that he had never interpreted their closeness in that way.

Speaking in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, he said, “Yes, that did happen. Now, whether you call it romance or friendship, only God knows. But the two were close. They shared a good understanding. They would discuss the scenes and work together, and their chemistry was visible in their performances on screen.”

When the host asked whether their friendship was particularly deep, Pushp replied, 'Correct'.

He was then asked if he had ever felt that the chemistry between Nana and Manisha went beyond friendship. Pushp responded, “No, never. I never thought of it that way. There was friendship and understanding between them. They would discuss the scenes. I never thought of it as anything beyond that. Later, I heard about it and read about it in the papers, but I never felt that way.”

Writer Says He Focused On His Work

Pushp also explained that he generally remained focused on his own responsibilities on set rather than observing the personal equations between actors. He said he would watch some of the filming before leaving and did not pay particular attention to what may have been happening away from the scenes.

As he put it, “I was mostly concerned with my work. I would do the work assigned to me, leave, and then come back. I would stay for a while and watch the shooting.”

His comments therefore reflect his personal experience of working with Nana and Manisha rather than confirming the long-standing speculation about their relationship.

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Ranbir Pushp Defends Nana Patekar

In the same discussion, Ranbir Pushp also spoke about Nana Patekar and the perception surrounding the actor's temperament. Citing an incident involving farmers' families, Pushp said people had formed an incorrect impression of Nana and highlighted his charitable work.

According to Pushp, Nana had once declined a car worth Rs 1.5 crore and asked his friend to distribute the money among families of farmers, giving Rs 15 lakh to each family. He also referred to Nana's association with the Naam Foundation and said the actor himself lives on a farm.

Pushp further recalled an incident involving a plastic bottle. He said Nana stopped his car after seeing someone throw a bottle on the road, picked it up and later confronted the person at a traffic signal. According to the writer, Nana spoke to him about the Swachh Bharat campaign and questioned who would keep India clean if not its citizens.

Nana Patekar, Manisha Koirala Worked Together Several Times

Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala appeared together in several films. Their collaborations included Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Khamoshi, in which Manisha played Nana's daughter, followed by Agni Sakshi. They also worked together in Yugpurush, which was released in 1998 and directed by Partho Ghosh.

Agni Sakshi, featuring Nana Patekar, Manisha Koirala and Jackie Shroff, was released in 1996 and was directed by Partho Ghosh. The film remains one of the key projects associated with the pair.

While reports about Nana and Manisha's alleged relationship have circulated for decades, Ranbir Pushp's remarks do not confirm a romantic relationship. His comments describe the closeness and professional understanding he observed between the two actors while working with them.