Nana Patekar Leaves O Romeo Trailer Event Midway After Being Made To Wait

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, widely respected in the film industry for his discipline and punctuality, made headlines on Wednesday after abruptly exiting the trailer launch of his upcoming film 'O Romeo'. The incident took place at a Mumbai multiplex, where the 75-year-old actor arrived exactly on time, only to leave an hour later when the event failed to begin as scheduled.

Nana Patekar Exits Event Over Delay

According to sources present at the venue, Nana Patekar reached the trailer launch at noon, as planned, with media personnel already assembled. However, the event was delayed due to the late arrival of other cast members. After waiting for nearly 60 minutes, the actor chose to leave the venue, visibly upset by the lack of adherence to the schedule.

Videos circulating on social media show Nana walking out of the auditorium and heading towards the elevator while organisers attempted to persuade him to stay back. In the clip, he can be seen pointing at his wristwatch and firmly declining requests to return. In another moment captured on camera, Nana gestures a clear “no” to an organiser near the lift, making his stance evident.

Vishal Bhardwaj Addresses Nana’s Departure

Later during the event, director Vishal Bhardwaj addressed the unexpected development and explained Nana Patekar’s reaction to the delay. Quoting the actor, Vishal said, “Ek ghanta mujhe wait karwaya, main jaa raha hoon (They made me wait for an hour; I am leaving).”

Despite Nana’s absence, Vishal spoke fondly about the veteran actor and his personality. He said, “Nana yahan se chale gaye hain, phir bhi unke liye bolna chahiye. Nana jo hain unke andar ek badmash school ka baccha hota hai na jaise class mein jo bully karta hai sabko, jo sabse zyada entertain karta hai aur jiske saath sab rehna chahte hai. Toh Nana ke andar woh hai.”

Industry insiders revealed that Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, who headline the film, arrived at the venue around 1.30 pm, by which time Nana had already left.

About O Romeo

According to the makers, “O Romeo is a romantic action drama based on true events, promising a gripping cinematic experience with Shahid Kapoor stepping into a role full of grit, emotional depth, intensity and quirk.”

The film features a strong ensemble cast including Nana Patekar, Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey, and Tamannaah Bhatia in a special appearance. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, 'O Romeo' is slated for a theatrical release during Valentine’s Week on February 13, 2026.