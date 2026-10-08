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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesNana Patekar Last Rites: Funeral To Be Held With Full State Honours At His Pune Farmhouse

Nana Patekar Last Rites: Funeral To Be Held With Full State Honours At His Pune Farmhouse

Nana Patekar’s death: Nana Patekar will be laid to rest with full state honours at his farmhouse in Pune. He breathed his last in Goa at the age of 75 following a cardiac arrest.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 12:46 PM (IST)

Nana Patekar, who passed away at 5:20 am on October 8 at the age of 75 following a cardiac arrest, will be accorded full state honours in Pune. His mortal remains are expected to reach Pune by around 5 pm, after which fans will be allowed to pay their last respects at his farmhouse in Donje, on the outskirts of the city. His last rites will be performed at the farmhouse later in the evening.

Fans Can Visit For Antim Darshan In Pune

Ganesh Thorat, CEO of Patekar’s Naam Foundation, which works towards water conservation, said the actor’s last rites will be performed later today at his farmhouse in Donje, Pune.

“Nana Patekar ji was like a father to us, and to the entire state of Maharashtra. Whenever Maharashtra faced a problem, people could turn to anyone, but the first person to step forward was always Nana Sahib. Today, after losing him, I feel as though we have lost our protective shield,” he told PTI.

Ganesh appealed to those wishing to pay their last respects to visit his farmhouse between 6 and 7 pm.

“He breathed his last in Goa today. His funeral will be held this evening at his home in Donje, at Bhai Garhwadi’s residence. I would still like to appeal to everyone that those who wish to pay their last respects to Nana Sahib should reach Donje in Pune by 6–7 pm this evening,” he said.

ALSO READ| Nana Patekar Texted Friend At 2:30 AM Saying He Was ‘Feeling Uncomfortable’, Found Gasping At 4 AM: Doctor

He also expressed his condolences to Nana Patekar’s family and urged people to take care of one another during this difficult time.

“At this difficult moment, Nana Sahib’s entire family - and his family is the whole of Maharashtra - I appeal to everyone to take care of one another. Nana Sahib always dreamed of seeing every family in Maharashtra happy and prosperous, and he never wanted such a tragedy to befall anyone,” Ganesh said.

He further said that he was at a loss for words and added that the Maharashtra government was making all the necessary arrangements for the funeral.

“Since a large number of people are expected to attend, the government, the district administration and the concerned ministries are working together to ensure that everything is in place,” he said.

Nana Patekar is survived by his estranged wife Neelakanti Patekar and son Malhar Patekar. 

Nana Patekar Films

Patekar began his acting career with the 1978 film Gaman and became one of the industry’s most acclaimed performers. His best-known work includes ParindaPraharAngaarKrantiveerTirangaKhamoshi and Ab Tak Chhappan.

ALSO READ| Nana Patekar Family Tree: Brothers Ashok And Dilip, Estranged Wife Neelkanti And Son Malhar

He won three National Film Awards: Best Supporting Actor for Parinda (1989), Best Actor for Krantiveer (1994), and Best Supporting Actor for Agni Sakshi (1996).

He remained active in recent years, appearing in Housefull 5 alongside Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh. He also played a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo, which features Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, and made a cameo in Subedar, starring Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan.

Nana Patekar also tried his hand at singing. He lent his voice as a playback singer for the films Yashwant, Wajood and Aanch.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 08 Oct 2026 12:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pune Nana Patekar Breaking News ABP Live
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