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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesNana Patekar Last Rites: Actor’s Mortal Remains Shifted To Manohar International Airport For Final Journey To Pune

Nana Patekar Last Rites: Actor’s Mortal Remains Shifted To Manohar International Airport For Final Journey To Pune

Nana Patekar’s mortal remains have been shifted from Goa Medical College to Manohar International Airport. His last rites will be held at his Pune farmhouse with full state honours.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 06:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Veteran actor Nana Patekar died in Goa this morning.
  • His remains flown to Pune for state honours funeral.
  • Preparations for last rites are underway at Pune farmhouse.
  • Patekar died after severe chest discomfort; fans paid respects.

Nana Patekar, who died this morning at the age of 75 after a cardiac arrest, has begun his final journey. His mortal remains were moved from Goa Medical College to Manohar International Airport, from where they will be flown to Pune by air ambulance. His last rites will be performed at his farmhouse in Pune with full state honours. 

Preparations Underway In Pune

Preparations for his last rites are underway at Donje village in Pune.

ALSO READ| ‘Don’t Lose The Actor To Become A Hero’: Shah Rukh Khan Recalls Nana Patekar’s Advice In Heartbreaking Goodbye

Earlier in the day, a crowd gathered at the GMC morgue in Bambolim to see the actor one last time. Fans, well-wishers and members of the film fraternity came to bid farewell to a man whose roles and outspoken honesty made him one of Indian cinema’s most distinctive figures.

Nana Patekar Death

Nana Patekar was found unresponsive at his Goa residence after complaining of severe chest discomfort to a friend via text message at around 2:30 am. As it was late at night, his friend could reach him only around 4 am. By then, Nana was gasping for breath and sweating, and efforts to revive him through CPR were unsuccessful. He was declared dead at 5:20 am. He is survived by his wife, Neelkanti, and son, Malhar.

ALSO READ| ‘Odd Day For This To Happen’: Tanushree Dutta, Who Accused Nana Patekar Of Sexual Harassment During MeToo, Reacts To His Death

Tributes have poured in from across the film industry since the news broke, with filmmakers and co-stars remembering the veteran actor for his talent, candour and generosity.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the cause of Nana Patekar's death?

Nana Patekar passed away this morning at the age of 75 due to a cardiac arrest. He was found unresponsive at his Goa residence after complaining of severe chest discomfort.

Where will Nana Patekar's last rites be performed?

His last rites will be performed at his farmhouse in Donje village, Pune. He will receive full state honours.

How were Nana Patekar's mortal remains transported to Pune?

His mortal remains were moved from Goa Medical College to Manohar International Airport. From there, they will be flown to Pune by air ambulance.

When and where did Nana Patekar pass away?

Nana Patekar passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning at his Goa residence. He was declared dead at 5:20 am.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 08 Oct 2026 06:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pune Goa Nana Patekar Nana Patekar Death Nana Patekar Last Rites
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