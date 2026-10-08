Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran actor Nana Patekar died in Goa this morning.

His remains flown to Pune for state honours funeral.

Preparations for last rites are underway at Pune farmhouse.

Patekar died after severe chest discomfort; fans paid respects.

Nana Patekar, who died this morning at the age of 75 after a cardiac arrest, has begun his final journey. His mortal remains were moved from Goa Medical College to Manohar International Airport, from where they will be flown to Pune by air ambulance. His last rites will be performed at his farmhouse in Pune with full state honours.

Panaji, Goa: The mortal remains of late veteran actor Nana Patekar have been shifted from Goa Medical College to Manohar International Airport. https://t.co/FzUheXRExl October 8, 2026

Preparations Underway In Pune

Preparations for his last rites are underway at Donje village in Pune.

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VIDEO | Maharashtra: Preparations underway for actor Nana Patekar's last rites at Donje village in Pune district. Patekar passed away at his Goa residence in the early hours of Thursday. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/mLS0dMLKwr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2026

Earlier in the day, a crowd gathered at the GMC morgue in Bambolim to see the actor one last time. Fans, well-wishers and members of the film fraternity came to bid farewell to a man whose roles and outspoken honesty made him one of Indian cinema’s most distinctive figures.

Nana Patekar Death

Nana Patekar was found unresponsive at his Goa residence after complaining of severe chest discomfort to a friend via text message at around 2:30 am. As it was late at night, his friend could reach him only around 4 am. By then, Nana was gasping for breath and sweating, and efforts to revive him through CPR were unsuccessful. He was declared dead at 5:20 am. He is survived by his wife, Neelkanti, and son, Malhar.

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Tributes have poured in from across the film industry since the news broke, with filmmakers and co-stars remembering the veteran actor for his talent, candour and generosity.