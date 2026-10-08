Nana Patekar Gave Shere Khan His Chilling Hindi Voice, Left Mowgli Fans Terrified

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nana Patekar voiced Shere Khan for Hindi Jungle Book.

His deep, controlled voice created an intimidating character presence.

Patekar reprised Shere Khan voice for Disney's 2016 Jungle Book.

The voice role became a unique part of Patekar's legacy.

For many 90s children, The Jungle Book was a television ritual, with Mowgli, Baloo and Bagheera becoming familiar faces on Doordarshan. But one character could instantly change the mood: Shere Khan. In the Hindi version, it was Nana Patekar’s voice that gave the tiger his menace. Patekar, who died aged 75 on October 8, was celebrated for powerful performances in films such as Parinda, Krantiveer and Ab Tak Chhappan. Yet his contribution to the Hindi version of The Jungle Book remains a lesser-known part of his career. He voiced Shere Khan, creating a character many young viewers found genuinely intimidating.

Shere Khan

Patekar never had to appear on screen to make an impression as Shere Khan. His voice alone established the tiger as a dangerous presence in Mowgli’s world. The Hindi-dubbed version of the Japanese animated series Jungle Book: The Adventures of Mowgli became popular among Indian viewers in the early 1990s after being broadcast on Doordarshan.

The series followed Mowgli, a young boy raised by wolves in the jungle. His adventures brought him face-to-face with characters such as Baloo, Bagheera and Shere Khan. While Baloo offered warmth and Bagheera provided guidance, Shere Khan represented a very different threat. The tiger considered Mowgli a danger and wanted him removed from the jungle.

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For children watching the show, his arrival often meant trouble. Patekar’s Hindi voice helped underline that threat. Rather than relying on loud delivery, he used his naturally deep voice, pauses, and controlled tone to give Shere Khan an intimidating personality.

Even when the character was speaking calmly, there was an underlying sense of danger.

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Nana Patekar's Voice

What made Patekar’s performance stand out was how little it depended on visual performance. As an actor, he was already known for a distinctive voice and highly controlled dialogue delivery. Those qualities translated effectively to an animated character, where the voice had to communicate personality, authority and emotion on its own.

For a generation that watched The Jungle Book at home, Shere Khan became closely associated with that voice. It was also a role Patekar revisited years later. In the Hindi version of Disney’s The Jungle Book, released in 2016, he once again provided the voice of Shere Khan.

By then, Patekar had built a career spanning intense dramas, action films, socially driven stories and comedies. His Shere Khan work belonged to an entirely different corner of his filmography, but it remained memorable because of how strongly the voice stayed with viewers.

A Different Part Of His Legacy

Patekar’s career gave audiences several unforgettable characters, but his work as Shere Khan showed another side of his craft. There was no on-screen performance to rely on, no costume and no physical presence. His voice had to carry the character.

For countless viewers who grew up watching Mowgli on Doordarshan, that was enough. Decades later, Patekar is remembered for his films, dialogues and performances, but his voice as Shere Khan remains an unexpected and nostalgic part of his legacy.