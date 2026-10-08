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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesNana Patekar Credited Encounter Specialist Daya Nayak For 'Ab Tak Chhappan'; Actor Had This Request From Him

Nana Patekar Credited Encounter Specialist Daya Nayak For 'Ab Tak Chhappan'; Actor Had This Request From Him

Nana Patekar recalled his decades-long association with encounter specialist Daya Nayak and credited him for the success of 'Ab Tak Chhappan'.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 01:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nana Patekar's passing led to fond Daya Nayak memories.
  • Patekar credited Nayak for 'Ab Tak Chhappan's' success.
  • He praised Nayak's character, offered post-retirement career advice.

Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday morning after being brought to Goa's Manipal Hospitals, where doctors declared him dead. As tributes poured in from the film fraternity and fans across the country, encounter specialist Daya Nayak also remembered the veteran actor and shared a video with ABP News.

The footage gives a glimpse into Nana Patekar's deep appreciation for Daya Nayak, whom he credited for the success of 'Ab Tak Chhappan'. It also shows the advice the actor had for him after his retirement.

ALSO READ: Nana Patekar Last Rites: Funeral To Be Held With Full State Honours At His Pune Farmhouse

Nana Patekar’s Special Bond With Daya Nayak

Daya Nayak shared a video with ABP News featuring Nana Patekar speaking about their long association. Nana had played the lead role in ‘Ab Tak Chhappan’, a film based on the life and experiences of encounter specialist Daya Nayak.

Talking about their long connection, Nana spoke about knowing Nayak for more than 30 years and recalled the period before the film was made. He said, "Hum ek doosre ko, 30-32 saal se jaante hain. 'Tak Chhappan' se pehle 8-10 saal hum ek-doosre ko jaante the. Ek hotel mein naukri karne wala bachcha...ab tu ek itna bada police officer ban gaya."

The actor went on to acknowledge how extensively Nayak had helped him while preparing for the film. Nana said, "Ab Tak Chhappan' jo film hai, main kehta hoon uski jo success hai, woh poori tarah teri wajah se hai. Lagataar 6-7 mahine tu mujhse milta raha, mujhe information deta raha, poora research ka file lekar hum baithte the. Aur hamesha tujh mein jo bachcha hai na, woh kamaal ka hai. Haan, woh aise hai na, woh aise batata, woh aise karte the hum. Usmein se bahut se scenes jo tune jaise-jaise bataya tha na, waise ke waise hain. Toh thank you very much. Mere career ko thoda upar leke jaane mein tera bahut bada hissa hai."

'Kaafi Milti-Julti Hai Zindagi Hamari'

Nana’s praise for Nayak wasn’t limited to his work as a police officer. The actor also spoke warmly about his personality, friendship and willingness to help others.

Talking about the encounter specialist, Nana said, "Doosri baat hai ki chalo, bahut se police officers acche hote hain, lekin ek insaan hone ke naate tu kamaal ka hai. Ek dost hone ke naate tu kamaal ka hai. Kisi ke liye bhi aadhi raat ko uth ke chale jaane mein tujhe koi dikkat nahin hogi. Mujhe lagta hai uski wajah yeh hai ki tu wahan se aaya hai na, jo hum… waise kaafi milti-julti hai zindagi hamari. Main bhi wahin se aaya hoon, rozmarra ki zindagi jee rahe the. Toh shayad hum dono mein woh baat meil khati hai."

ALSO READ: 'Jana Toh Hai Hi..': Nana Patekar's Last Speech In Goa Goes Viral After His Death | WATCH

What Nana Patekar Asked Daya Nayak To Do After Retirement

Rather than taking up another conventional job, Nana urged Nayak to consider doing something that would give him a sense of pride and fulfilment.

He said, "Ek kaam karna, naukri mat karna kahin. Itne bade level pe gaya hai na tu, toh kisi company mein naukri mat karna paise ke liye. Paisa hai, hoga tere paas, aur teri zaruratein bahut kam hain. Toh itni ek request hai, kahin naukri mat karna. Agar karni hai toh mujhe bata. Toh main kahin aisi jagah tujhe bolunga jo tujhe bhi fakhr hoga ki nahin, yeh karte waqt mujhe bada anand mil raha hai."

About 'Ab Tak Chhappan'

Released in 2004, Ab Tak Chhappan is a critically acclaimed Hindi crime drama helmed by Shimit Amin and produced by Ram Gopal Varma. The film features Nana Patekar alongside Yashpal Sharma, Revathi, Mohan Agashe and Nakul Vaid in key roles. Although it draws loosely from the life of Mumbai police officer Daya Nayak, the film is a work of fiction rather than a direct biographical account.

Daya Nayak became widely known for his role in Mumbai's police force and for his involvement in numerous police encounters with alleged criminals during the late 1990s and 2000s.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where did Nana Patekar pass away?

Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday morning after being brought to Goa's Manipal Hospitals. Doctors there declared him dead.

What was Nana Patekar's connection to the film 'Ab Tak Chhappan'?

Nana Patekar played the lead role in 'Ab Tak Chhappan', a film loosely based on the life and experiences of encounter specialist Daya Nayak.

What advice did Nana Patekar give Daya Nayak about retirement?

Nana Patekar advised Daya Nayak not to take a conventional job for money. Instead, he urged him to find work that would give him pride and fulfillment.

How long had Nana Patekar known Daya Nayak?

Nana Patekar mentioned knowing Daya Nayak for more than 30 years. This included 8-10 years before the film 'Ab Tak Chhappan' was made.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Oct 2026 01:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Goa Nana Patekar Daya Nayak Nana Patekar Death Ab Tak Chhappan
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