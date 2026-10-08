Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nana Patekar's passing led to fond Daya Nayak memories.

Patekar credited Nayak for 'Ab Tak Chhappan's' success.

He praised Nayak's character, offered post-retirement career advice.

Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday morning after being brought to Goa's Manipal Hospitals, where doctors declared him dead. As tributes poured in from the film fraternity and fans across the country, encounter specialist Daya Nayak also remembered the veteran actor and shared a video with ABP News.

The footage gives a glimpse into Nana Patekar's deep appreciation for Daya Nayak, whom he credited for the success of 'Ab Tak Chhappan'. It also shows the advice the actor had for him after his retirement.

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Nana Patekar’s Special Bond With Daya Nayak

Daya Nayak shared a video with ABP News featuring Nana Patekar speaking about their long association. Nana had played the lead role in ‘Ab Tak Chhappan’, a film based on the life and experiences of encounter specialist Daya Nayak.

Talking about their long connection, Nana spoke about knowing Nayak for more than 30 years and recalled the period before the film was made. He said, "Hum ek doosre ko, 30-32 saal se jaante hain. 'Tak Chhappan' se pehle 8-10 saal hum ek-doosre ko jaante the. Ek hotel mein naukri karne wala bachcha...ab tu ek itna bada police officer ban gaya."

The actor went on to acknowledge how extensively Nayak had helped him while preparing for the film. Nana said, "Ab Tak Chhappan' jo film hai, main kehta hoon uski jo success hai, woh poori tarah teri wajah se hai. Lagataar 6-7 mahine tu mujhse milta raha, mujhe information deta raha, poora research ka file lekar hum baithte the. Aur hamesha tujh mein jo bachcha hai na, woh kamaal ka hai. Haan, woh aise hai na, woh aise batata, woh aise karte the hum. Usmein se bahut se scenes jo tune jaise-jaise bataya tha na, waise ke waise hain. Toh thank you very much. Mere career ko thoda upar leke jaane mein tera bahut bada hissa hai."

I can’t quite believe you are gone… we spoke just a few days ago, and somehow the thought that that was our last conversation feels impossible to believe.. ..such a wonderfully versatile actor and the extraordinary way you inhabited every character you played. You inspired me while playing a character inspired by me..you didn’t simply portray a police officer—you made people understand the person behind the uniform, the pressures, the humanity and what it truly means to be a police officer. And you did it with such honesty and depth.. But beyond the actor was the friend—the Nana I could always count on. Warm, dependable, generous and always there when it mattered. I will miss you terribly. I feel incredibly lucky to have known you, and most of all, to have called you my friend and brother.. Till we meet again, Nana.. You will be deeply missed and fondly remembered, always. Om Shanti 🙏 — DAYA NAYAK (@DayaBNayak) October 8, 2026

'Kaafi Milti-Julti Hai Zindagi Hamari'

Nana’s praise for Nayak wasn’t limited to his work as a police officer. The actor also spoke warmly about his personality, friendship and willingness to help others.

Talking about the encounter specialist, Nana said, "Doosri baat hai ki chalo, bahut se police officers acche hote hain, lekin ek insaan hone ke naate tu kamaal ka hai. Ek dost hone ke naate tu kamaal ka hai. Kisi ke liye bhi aadhi raat ko uth ke chale jaane mein tujhe koi dikkat nahin hogi. Mujhe lagta hai uski wajah yeh hai ki tu wahan se aaya hai na, jo hum… waise kaafi milti-julti hai zindagi hamari. Main bhi wahin se aaya hoon, rozmarra ki zindagi jee rahe the. Toh shayad hum dono mein woh baat meil khati hai."

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What Nana Patekar Asked Daya Nayak To Do After Retirement

Rather than taking up another conventional job, Nana urged Nayak to consider doing something that would give him a sense of pride and fulfilment.

He said, "Ek kaam karna, naukri mat karna kahin. Itne bade level pe gaya hai na tu, toh kisi company mein naukri mat karna paise ke liye. Paisa hai, hoga tere paas, aur teri zaruratein bahut kam hain. Toh itni ek request hai, kahin naukri mat karna. Agar karni hai toh mujhe bata. Toh main kahin aisi jagah tujhe bolunga jo tujhe bhi fakhr hoga ki nahin, yeh karte waqt mujhe bada anand mil raha hai."

About 'Ab Tak Chhappan'

Released in 2004, Ab Tak Chhappan is a critically acclaimed Hindi crime drama helmed by Shimit Amin and produced by Ram Gopal Varma. The film features Nana Patekar alongside Yashpal Sharma, Revathi, Mohan Agashe and Nakul Vaid in key roles. Although it draws loosely from the life of Mumbai police officer Daya Nayak, the film is a work of fiction rather than a direct biographical account.

Daya Nayak became widely known for his role in Mumbai's police force and for his involvement in numerous police encounters with alleged criminals during the late 1990s and 2000s.