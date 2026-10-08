Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran actor Nana Patekar, 75, died October 8 from cardiac arrest.

Maharashtra government announced state honours for his funeral in Mumbai.

Post-mortem examination required due to family's absence at residence.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 75 on October 8. Doctors performed CPR for 45 minutes in an attempt to revive him but could not save him. He is survived by his estranged wife, Neelakanti, his son, Malhar, and his siblings. Malhar is on his way to Goa and would share details of what happens next. His last rites will be performed with full state honours in Mumbai.

Nana Patekar’s Last Rites To Be Held With Full State Honours

In recognition of his outstanding contribution to Marathi theatre and to Marathi and Hindi cinema, the Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has decided to give him a state funeral. Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar made the announcement.

अभिनेते नाना पाटेकर यांचे मराठी नाटकासह मराठी, हिंदी सिनेमातील अतुलनीय योगदान पाहता त्यांचे अंत्यसंस्कार "शासकीय इतमामात" करण्याचा निर्णय आम्ही केला आहे. — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) October 8, 2026

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Nana Patekar Death Reason

According to Dr Shekhar Salkar, head of oncology at Manipal Hospital, the actor was given CPR for 45 minutes after the cardiac arrest. However, his heart showed no activity, or asystole, throughout the resuscitation attempt. The medico-legal formalities have been completed, and a post-mortem examination will be carried out at Goa Medical College.

The post-mortem will be carried out since no family member was present with him at his residence.

Nana Patekar Films

Patekar began his acting career with the 1978 film Gaman and became one of the industry’s most acclaimed performers. His best-known work includes Parinda, Prahar, Angaar, Krantiveer, Tiranga, Khamoshi and Ab Tak Chhappan.

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He won three National Film Awards: Best Supporting Actor for Parinda (1989), Best Actor for Krantiveer (1994), and Best Supporting Actor for Agni Sakshi (1996).

He remained active in recent years, appearing in Housefull 5 alongside Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh. He also played a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo, which features Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, and made a cameo in Subedar, starring Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan.

Nana Patekar also tried his hand at singing. He lent his voice as a playback singer for the films Yashwant, Wajood and Aanch.