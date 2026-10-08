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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesNana Patekar’s Last Rites To Be Held With Full State Honours

Nana Patekar’s Last Rites To Be Held With Full State Honours

Nana Patekar will be accorded a state funeral in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Marathi theatre and Marathi and Hindi cinema.

Written By : Mrityunjay Singh |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 10:11 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Veteran actor Nana Patekar, 75, died October 8 from cardiac arrest.
  • Maharashtra government announced state honours for his funeral in Mumbai.
  • Post-mortem examination required due to family's absence at residence.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 75 on October 8. Doctors performed CPR for 45 minutes in an attempt to revive him but could not save him. He is survived by his estranged wife, Neelakanti, his son, Malhar, and his siblings. Malhar is on his way to Goa and would share details of what happens next. His last rites will be performed with full state honours in Mumbai. 

Nana Patekar’s Last Rites To Be Held With Full State Honours

In recognition of his outstanding contribution to Marathi theatre and to Marathi and Hindi cinema, the Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has decided to give him a state funeral. Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar made the announcement.

ALSO READ| Nana Patekar Texted Friend At 2:30 AM Saying He Was ‘Feeling Uncomfortable’, Found Gasping At 4 AM: Doctor

Nana Patekar Death Reason

According to Dr Shekhar Salkar, head of oncology at Manipal Hospital, the actor was given CPR for 45 minutes after the cardiac arrest. However, his heart showed no activity, or asystole, throughout the resuscitation attempt. The medico-legal formalities have been completed, and a post-mortem examination will be carried out at Goa Medical College. 

The post-mortem will be carried out since no family member was present with him at his residence. 

Nana Patekar Films

Patekar began his acting career with the 1978 film Gaman and became one of the industry’s most acclaimed performers. His best-known work includes ParindaPraharAngaarKrantiveerTirangaKhamoshi and Ab Tak Chhappan.

ALSO READ| Nana Patekar Family Tree: Brothers Ashok And Dilip, Estranged Wife Neelkanti And Son Malhar

He won three National Film Awards: Best Supporting Actor for Parinda (1989), Best Actor for Krantiveer (1994), and Best Supporting Actor for Agni Sakshi (1996).

He remained active in recent years, appearing in Housefull 5 alongside Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh. He also played a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo, which features Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, and made a cameo in Subedar, starring Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan.

Nana Patekar also tried his hand at singing. He lent his voice as a playback singer for the films Yashwant, Wajood and Aanch.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the cause of Nana Patekar's death?

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 75 on October 8. Doctors performed CPR for 45 minutes in an attempt to revive him but could not save him.

How will Nana Patekar's last rites be conducted?

His last rites will be performed with full state honours in Mumbai. The Maharashtra government granted a state funeral in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Marathi theatre and cinema.

Why is a post-mortem being conducted on Nana Patekar?

A post-mortem examination will be carried out at Goa Medical College. This is because no family member was present with him at his residence when he passed away.

About the author Mrityunjay Singh

Mrityunjay Singh is the Deputy Bureau Chief – Maharashtra at ABP News, with over 19 years of experience in broadcast journalism. He covers politics, governance, security, and major developments across Mumbai and Maharashtra, delivering ground-reports with sharp analysis and credibility. He also has a keen interest in international affairs and defence.
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Published at : 08 Oct 2026 09:52 AM (IST)
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Goa Nana Patekar Breaking News ABP Live MUMBAI
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