'Jana Toh Hai Hi..': Nana Patekar's Last Speech In Goa Goes Viral After His Death | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran actor Nana Patekar died after suffering cardiac arrest.

His last public speech discussed life's uncertainty and mortality.

Patekar reflected on contributing beyond one's immediate family.

He was found unconscious, declared dead Thursday morning.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar's final public appearance in Goa has drawn renewed attention following his death after a cardiac arrest. The actor, known for his powerful performances and distinctive screen presence, had spoken candidly about life, mortality and the purpose of one's existence at a Goa tourism programme.

Nana Patekar passed away in Goa on Thursday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. His death has left the Indian film industry and his fans mourning the loss of one of its most recognisable performers.

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What Did Nana Patekar Say In His Final Speech?

In his final public appearance, Nana Patekar addressed the gathering and spoke about former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, whom he remembered as a close friend.

During the speech, Nana talked about Parrikar's stature, his determination and the impact he was able to make during his lifetime. His comments about how little time people are guaranteed have now taken on a poignant significance following the actor's death.

Speaking about Manohar Parrikar and his own approach to life, Nana said, “Pramod Sawant, mujhe nahi pata Pramod tum kaise ho, tumhare pitaji ke samay mein... Parrikar... Manohar Parrikar ye mere dost the. Aise dost par garv hona chahiye. Wo mera dost tha. Arre-tu wala dost. Umar mein mujhse chhota tha. Main ab 77 poore kar chuka hoon aur 78vaan shuru hoga. Lekin uska badappan itna tha ki uski taraf aise hi dekhna padta tha.”

VIDEO | Goa: Actor Nana Patekar attended and addressed the Samraat Club International installation ceremony in Dona Paula. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/jl8xn9vXOk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 4, 2026

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'Jana Toh Hai Hi'

Nana's comments about the uncertainty of life have become one of the most widely discussed parts of the video following his passing.

He said, “Hamara naseeb hai ki hamare yahan aisa insaan paida hua aur usne wo aisa dekha, use aisa karne ka mann kiya. Kapde pehne jaise jeene wale ye log hain. Itne se samay mein itna kuch karke jaana. Wo poora gas ka cylinder lekar aisa karke phir se us pul par jaakar wo karwa lena, junoon hona chahiye. Jana to hai hi, main bhi kal hoon aur kuch pata nahi, tum... Har kisi ki zindagi mein wo ek waqt aayega hi, par usse pehle jo mujhe karna hai kya main wo kar paa raha hoon? Kya maine koshish ki? Agar main sirf apne tak hi seemit hoon, mere bachche, meri biwi, mera ghar, bas itne tak hi jeena hai to phir...”

In the final portion of his remarks, the actor questioned whether a person should limit their life only to their immediate family or make an effort to contribute beyond themselves.

His words, delivered only days before his death, have now struck an especially emotional chord with fans watching the clip again.

Nana Patekar's Death In Goa

Nana Patekar died in Goa after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was found unconscious at his residence and was taken to hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him for around 45 minutes. He was declared dead on Thursday morning.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted. Following the formalities, his mortal remains are to be brought to Mumbai by air ambulance. His last rites will be performed with full state honours.

Nana Patekar leaves behind a body of work that has earned him a lasting place in Indian cinema. From intense dramatic performances to memorable mainstream roles, his work continues to resonate with audiences long after the films first appeared on screen.