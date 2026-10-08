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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesNana Patekar Family Tree: Brothers Ashok And Dilip, Estranged Wife Neelkanti And Son Malhar

Nana Patekar Family Tree: Brothers Ashok And Dilip, Estranged Wife Neelkanti And Son Malhar

Nana Patekar's family has largely stayed away from the spotlight. Here's what is known about his estranged wife Neelakanti, sons Malhar and Durvasa, parents and siblings.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 09:44 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Reports of Nana Patekar's death highlight his private family.
  • He married Neelakanti in 1978, separated but remained legally married.
  • Patekar had two sons; eldest Durvasa tragically died young.

Nana Patekar has always kept his personal life away from the glare of Bollywood, despite being one of Hindi cinema's most recognisable veteran actors. Reports surrounding the actor's death at the age of 75 on Thursday morning, have brought the attention to the people closest to him, including his estranged wife Neelakanti, son Malhar and his siblings.

Nana Patekar's Family: Who Are They?

Born Vishwanath Patekar in Murud-Janjira in Maharashtra's Raigad district, Nana Patekar came from a Marathi family. His father was associated with textile painting and a small-scale business, while his mother was a homemaker. The actor reportedly experienced financial difficulties during his childhood before building a successful career through determination and his acting talent.

ALSO READ: Nana Patekar Texted Friend At 2:30 AM Saying He Was ‘Feeling Uncomfortable’, Found Gasping At 4 AM: Doctor

Patekar was one of seven siblings. His brothers Ashok Patekar and Dilip Patekar are among the surviving members of the family, while reports state that several of his siblings died during childhood.

His father also died from a cardiac arrest when Nana Patekar was 28, according to accounts shared about the actor's personal life.

Nana Patekar And Estranged Wife Neelakanti

Nana Patekar married Neelakanti Patekar in 1978. The couple later began living separately, although they did not publicly announce a divorce. Patekar himself had spoken about the differences in their personalities and outlooks as a reason for their decision to live apart.

Neelakanti has had a career in the Marathi entertainment industry. She began acting as a child and later worked as an actress and writer, while also having worked as a bank official. After spending years away from the industry, she returned to acting with Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

Despite their separation, Nana Patekar and Neelakanti remained legally married, according to reports about their relationship.

Nana Patekar's Sons: Malhar And Durvasa

Nana Patekar and Neelakanti had two sons, Malhar and Durvasa. Their elder son Durvasa died at around two years of age after suffering from health complications.

In an interview with Lallantop, Patekar spoke candidly about the devastating loss and revealed that Durvasa had faced health problems from birth.

“My eldest son was sick since birth. He had some health complications. He had trouble in one eye, it wasn't visible. I felt so disgusted that when I saw him, I thought about what people would think, what kind of son Nana has. I didn't think about what he felt or how he felt. I only thought about what people would think about my son. His name was Durvasa. He spent two and a half years with us. But what can you do, some things happen in life,” he told Lallantop.

His younger son, Malhar Patekar, has worked as an assistant director and has also shown an interest in acting. Like his father, Malhar has generally maintained a low profile and stays away from excessive media attention.

Nana Patekar's Relationship With His Parents

Patekar was reportedly particularly close to his mother, Nirmala Patekar, who lived with him. She died on January 29, 2019, at the age of 99.

The actor had also spoken about the influence of his father on his interest in acting. His father reportedly enjoyed theatre and encouraged him to watch plays, helping spark Patekar's early fascination with performance. His first play was directed by theatre personality Vijaya Mehta.

Patekar later established himself as an actor known for his intense performances, powerful dialogue delivery and distinctive screen presence.

ALSO READ: Nana Patekar Dies At 75: 'Krantiveer', 'Agni Sakshi, 'Welcome', 'Housefull 5' And More Films To Watch In His Honour

Nana Patekar's Life Away From The Spotlight

Although his professional life has been marked by major films and public attention, Patekar has generally kept his family affairs private. Away from acting, he has also been associated with farming, social work and efforts involving farmers.

His personal life has occasionally attracted media attention, including reports linking his name with actresses, but he did not marry again after separating from Neelakanti.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Was Nana Patekar divorced from Neelakanti?

No, Nana Patekar and Neelakanti remained legally married despite living separately. He stated their different personalities led to their decision to live apart.

How many children did Nana Patekar have?

Nana Patekar had two sons, Malhar and Durvasa, with his wife Neelakanti. Sadly, his elder son Durvasa died at around two years of age due to health complications.

What was Nana Patekar's estranged wife Neelakanti's profession?

Neelakanti Patekar had a career in the Marathi entertainment industry as an actress and writer. She also worked as a bank official and later returned to acting.

What influenced Nana Patekar's interest in acting?

His father reportedly enjoyed theatre and encouraged him to watch plays, sparking his early fascination with performance. His first play was directed by Vijaya Mehta.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Oct 2026 09:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nana Patekar Nana Patekar Death Nana Patekar Wife Nana Patekar Son
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