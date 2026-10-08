Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Anees Bazmee deeply mourns Nana Patekar's passing.

Bazmee discovered Patekar's comedic talent, creating Uday Shetty.

Patekar's iconic role became popular, deepening their friendship.

Nana Patekar has died at 75, and grief hit the film industry the moment the news broke. For filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who gave Patekar one of his most beloved roles, the loss is deeply personal.

Bazmee, who directed Patekar as the unforgettable Uday Shetty in Welcome and Welcome Back, posted a photo on Instagram with a brief, broken message, “Deeply shocked… unbearable pain… an irreparable loss….”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anees Bazmee (@aneesbazmee)

He then shared yet another Instagram post, stating that he was shattered by Nana Patekar’s death and is in an “unbearable” pain.

‘I’ve Neither The Words Nor The Mental State’

Soon after, he asked the media to give him space, stating that he is not in a condition to talk. “To all my media friends, I am truly sorry, but I am not in a condition to talk right now. I am deeply shocked and still unable to process what has happened.”

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“I genuinely don’t have the words or the state of mind to say anything. This is an unbearable loss and an unbearable pain for me and for all of us. I hope you will understand,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anees Bazmee (@aneesbazmee)

How Nana Became Uday Bhai

Bazmee has often spoken about how he persuaded Patekar to try comedy. A long-time admirer, he felt the actor had untapped potential for humour. In an earlier interview, he said, “I have always been a fan of his. I always felt that if he did comedy, he would be amazing. He is not just a great actor, he is also a good human being.”

He also described the story narration. Patekar asked how much time he needed, and Bazmee replied, “Three hours, or three minutes.” Patekar’s answer was to go for the full three hours.

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When it ended, the actor embraced the director. According to Bazmee, Patekar said, “I am like raw clay. I will come to your set. Shape me however you want.” Bazmee added that the whole shoot went smoothly.

Patekar had his own version of the moment. He once said he asked the director to swear on his mother and tell him honestly that he should take the film, before finally agreeing.

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Patekar’s long career is full of memorable roles, but the Welcome films rank among his biggest commercial hits. His turn as the gangster Uday Shetty became hugely popular with audiences, and Welcome Back earned over Rs 168 crore worldwide.

The success also deepened a friendship between the two men. Bazmee stood by Patekar when allegations were raised against him during the #MeToo movement by actor Tanushree Pandey. The case was later dismissed because Dutta’s complaint was filed after the period allowed by law.