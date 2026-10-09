Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tanushree Dutta called deceased Nana Patekar "evil dead".

She justified remark, citing five years of #MeToo suffering.

Dutta alleged threats, bribes, tampering, and rigged case closure.

AICWA condemned her remark, calling it insensitive and shameful.

Tanushree Dutta has responded to the criticism surrounding her “evil dead” remark about Nana Patekar, who breathed his last at the age of 75 in Goa at 5:20 am following a cardiac arrest. She said that for her it is “evil dead” and alleged threats, bribe offers and pressure she claims to have faced during the five-year legal battle following her sexual harassment allegations against the actor.

Following Nana Patekar’s death, the actor initially said that she had no immediate reaction to share but described the timing as an “odd day” and added that she would share her thoughts once she had figured out what kind of a reaction she should have. Later, the actor took to her Instagram Story and wrote, “Evil is dead, and my life is hopefully on track for better things!” Her remark drew widespread criticism, with the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) describing it as “deeply objectionable, insensitive and shameful”. The organisation also criticised her choice of words for “cheap publicity” and urged her to “keep a check on her tongue” before making such statements.

Tanushree Dutta Reacts To Her ‘Evil Dead’ Remark

Tanushree Dutta has reiterated her “evil dead” remark about Nana Patekar during an Instagram Live session, where she also levelled allegations against Rakhi Sawant. Tanushree claimed that Rakhi had received money from Nana Patekar to speak against her in the media during the controversy. She also revisited her allegations against the late actor, maintaining that the court closed the case on the day her key witness was scheduled to record her statement. According to Tanushree, she believes they would have “won the case” had the proceedings continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanushree Dutta Miss India Universe (@iamtanushreeduttaofficial)

For the unversed, Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her during the shoot of Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss, which was released in 2009. She claimed that she had reported the incident to the Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) in 2008, but alleged that the organisation failed to take action.

Tanushree brought the allegations into the public spotlight in 2018, amid the global #MeToo movement. Her statements, along with actor Sri Reddy’s protest in Hyderabad, are widely credited with bringing conversations about sexual harassment and workplace abuse in the Indian entertainment industry into sharper focus, encouraging more women to speak out about their experiences.

Following Tanushree’s allegations, the police registered a case against Nana Patekar, who denied the accusations. In 2019, the police closed the investigation, citing insufficient evidence to proceed. In 2025, the Andheri Magistrate Court in Mumbai reportedly brought the criminal proceedings to an end, ruling that the complaint was time-barred under the applicable law.

Tanushree Speaks To Media In Lucknow

Speaking to the media in Lucknow, Tanushree initially declined to comment on Nana Patekar’s death. “I have no reaction; today, my day is for them (Snigdha and Shiraz), for their event, to make their event a success. Now, what can I say? Whatever has passed, has passed,” she said.

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When asked about her ‘evil dead’ remark, the actor explained that her comments stemmed from what she described as a difficult experience during the #MeToo case.

“For me, it is Evil Dead. What I have gone through over the last five years since #MeToo, I have been so troubled. If you look at it from my perspective, the one who has been the victim, the one who has been troubled while the case is ongoing, how much pressure was put on me to withdraw my case? Yet, I did not withdraw it. I was offered bribes, but I still didn’t withdraw the case,” she said.

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Tanushree went on to allege that her car’s brakes had been tampered with and that she had suffered food poisoning. Referring to her experiences, she added, “Given everything I experienced, he will always be ‘Evil Dad’ to me.”

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: On the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar, Actor Tanushree Dutta says, "For me, it is Evil Dead. What I have gone through over the last five years since #MeToo, I have been so troubled. If you look at it from my perspective, the one who has been the victim, the one who has been troubled while the case is ongoing, how much pressure was put on me to withdraw my case? Yet, I did not withdraw it. I was offered bribes, but I still didn't withdraw the case..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2026

She also described Nana Patekar as an “arrogant man” and made a further statement about his death. “So, he was a very arrogant man, and God himself ended his life because he wasn’t stopping. That devil wasn’t stopping; he kept troubling me continuously,” she said.

Tanushree also alleged that Patekar came from the family of gangster Manya Surve, concluding, “So, he was not an honourable man.”

‘He Wasn’t Proven Right; The Case Got Closed’

Tanushree also addressed the closure of the case in which she had accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment. She maintained that the case being closed did not mean he had been proven right and alleged that the proceedings ended at a crucial stage involving a key witness.

“It’s not that he (Nana Patekar) was proven right; he got the case closed. It’s not like we didn’t have all the evidence. On the very day our main witness’s evidence was to be submitted in court, the judge closed the case,” she said.

Tanushree claimed that it had taken five years to persuade her former hairdresser, whom she described as a key witness, to come forward. According to the actor, the witness had submitted an affidavit and stated that she had personally witnessed the incidents Tanushree described. She also alleged that the witness had received threats and that people had visited her home.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Actor Tanushree Dutta says, "It's not that he(Nana Patekar) was proven right; he got the case closed. It's not like we didn't have all the evidence. On the very day our main witness's evidence was to be submitted in court, the judge closed the case. Think about it: it took us five years to convince a prime witness. She used to get threats; our prime witness, who was my hairdresser, submitted an affidavit in court and gave her statement saying, "Whatever madam is saying, I have seen it with my own eyes." It took five years to convince her. She used to get threats from PCOs, and people would show up at her house..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2026

When asked about her allegations against him, she said she continued to stand by them one hundred per cent. “Absolutely, 100%, even if he is born ten more times. It’s not about the allegation; what is true is true, and I am saying that my prime witness’s affidavit... Usually, an affidavit is submitted first - you can check, an affidavit from my prime witness is submitted in court, but on the day that affidavit was to be presented, the day we were going to win the case, that very day the case was closed.”

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: On the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar, Actor Tanushree Dutta says, "Absolutely, 100%, even if he is born ten more times. It's not about the allegation; what is true is true, and I am saying that my prime witness's affidavit... usually, an affidavit is submitted first—you can check, an affidavit from my prime witness is submitted in court, but on the day that affidavit was to be presented, the day we were going to win the case, that very day the case was closed. So, he was a very arrogant man, and God himself ended his life because he wasn't stopping. That devil wasn't stopping; he kept troubling me continuously..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2026

AICWA Condemns Tanushree Dutta’s ‘Evil Dead’ Remark

The All Indian Cine Workers Association criticised Tanushree’s remark following reports of Nana Patekar’s death. In a video statement, AICWA founder and president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta said her comments were inappropriate and urged her to be mindful of her words.

“AICWA criticises Tanushree Dutta’s ‘evil dead’ remark on the passing of legend Nana Patekar in harsh words. And Tanushree Dutta’s mindset today shows what words she uses after someone’s death,” Gupta said.

He then highlighted Patekar’s Padma Shri honour, his service during the Kargil War and his work supporting distressed farmers through the Naam Foundation. Gupta also accused Tanushree of seeking “cheap publicity”.

“Until today, no one in our film industry has made such a statement after someone’s passing. You are the first, and we pray you will be the last. People in this industry know what to say on such an occasion and when to stay silent. You should have kept a check on your tongue,” he said.

Gupta further criticised Tanushree for referring to her professional commitments in Lucknow while responding to questions about Patekar’s reported death. He argued that her comments about her schedule were inappropriate at a time when people were mourning the actor.

“You said that today is your work day, that you are going to Lucknow for a big event, and that your whole day is planned. Do your work; nobody asked you. Whether your event is in Lucknow or London, whether you focus or not, nobody is interested,” he went on to say, before adding, “On a day when the country is mourning the loss of a stalwart, speaking about your own event and your own plans reflects a very small mindset.”