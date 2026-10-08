Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tanushree Dutta heard Patekar's death news, will react later.

Actor Nana Patekar died October 8, aged 75.

Dutta accused Patekar of harassment during 2018 MeToo movement.

Police closed harassment case, court later ended it.

Tanushree Dutta, who accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment in 2018 during the MeToo movement, has reacted to the actor’s death. She said she had “heard the news” and added that she would share her reaction once she figured out what kind of reaction she wanted to have.

Tanushree Dutta On Nana Patekar’s Death

Tanushree also said that she had a busy day ahead and was flying to Lucknow for an event.

“Maine suna hai… I have heard the news…” Tanushree said with a straight face in a video shared on her Instagram Stories. In the previous Story, she had shared a video of herself enjoying a sandwich.

ALSO READ| Nana Patekar Last Rites: Funeral To Be Held With Full State Honours At His Pune Farmhouse

“Today is my work day, I am going to Lucknow for an event, and I want to focus on that. What an odd day for all this to happen. Because I’m doing a very big event in Lucknow, and it was pretty important for me,” she added.

The actor further said that she had her entire day planned, but feared that Nana Patekar’s death would dominate the media coverage.

“I had my entire day planned out. I wanted to do all these Lives and post content. And now I’m worried that in the evening, that’s all the media is going to be interested in is [Nana Patekar’s] death. So, I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. So, definitely condolences to the family but…” she said before the video cut off.

Nana Patekar’s Last Rites

Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 on October 8 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. Doctors attempted to revive him with CPR for 45 minutes, but he could not be saved.

ALSO READ| Nana Patekar Texted Friend At 2:30 AM Saying He Was ‘Feeling Uncomfortable’, Found Gasping At 4 AM: Doctor

His mortal remains will be brought to his Pune farmhouse, where fans will be allowed to pay their last respects between 6 and 7 pm. His last rites will be performed at the farmhouse with full state honours.

Tanushree Dutta Accused Nana Patekar Of Sexual Harassment

The roots of the case go back to the shoot of Horn 'Ok' Pleassss, which was released in 2009, where actress Tanushree says Nana Patekar behaved inappropriately with her. She claims she reported the matter to the Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) in 2008, yet the organisation never acted on it.

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Tanushree did not go public until 2018, when she repeated her allegations amid the global #MeToo wave. Her statements, together with Sri Reddy’s protest in Hyderabad, are widely seen as the spark that pushed many women in Indian entertainment and beyond to share their own experiences of workplace abuse.

Police registered a case against Nana Patekar, who rejected the accusations. By 2019, investigators had closed the matter, saying the evidence was too thin to proceed. The final chapter came in 2025, when the Andheri Magistrate Court in Mumbai ended the criminal case altogether, holding that Dutta's complaint was filed after the period allowed by law.