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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesNana Patekar’s Death: Son Malhar Patekar Reveals Why Actor Was Cremated With Full State Honours After Sunset

Nana Patekar’s Death: Son Malhar Patekar Reveals Why Actor Was Cremated With Full State Honours After Sunset

Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours on October 8 at his Donje farmhouse in Pune, in accordance with his wish to be laid to rest there.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 09 Oct 2026 08:34 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nana Patekar, 75, died October 8 of cardiac arrest.
  • Cremated with full state honours at his Pune farmhouse.
  • Political, film personalities, thousands of fans attended funeral.
  • Son Malhar explained late cremation, highlighting father's legacy.

Nana Patekar, 75, reportedly died of cardiac arrest in Goa on October 8. His mortal remains were brought to his Donje farmhouse near Pune, where he was cremated with full state honours late Thursday night, in keeping with his wish to be laid to rest there.

His mortal remains, wrapped in the national flag and accompanied by a marching band, arrived at the farmhouse late at night. A three-gun salute was accorded in his honour as thousands of fans gathered to pay their final respects, chanting, “Nana Patekar Amar Rahe” (Long Live Nana Patekar).

ALSO READ| Nana Patekar Death: Goa Police Register Unnatural Death Case, Await Post-Mortem Findings

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were among those who paid tribute to the late actor. Film industry personalities, including Jackie Shroff, Sajid Nadiadwala and Anil Sharma, also attended the funeral. Patekar’s son, Malhar Patekar, lit the funeral pyre, while his estranged wife Neelkanti was also present for the final rites.

Why Was His Cremation Held After Sunset?

Malhar told the media that the journey from Goa took longer than expected. Since Nana had died that morning and considerable time had already passed, the family decided to hold the cremation the same night.

ALSO READ| Amitabh Bachchan Pays Emotional Tribute To Nana Patekar On ‘KBC 18’: ‘Unki Awaaz, Seekh Hamare Bhitar Reh Jaati Hai’

 “We were in Goa, and his mortal remains were to be brought to the farmhouse in the village. We expected it to arrive earlier, but it took us some time. We performed the last rites today itself because he passed away this morning, and considerable time had already passed. That is why we decided to conduct the cremation today.”

Malhar also said his father's work has made him immortal. He recalled Nana’s frequent appeal to “get together in the name of humanity” for the betterment of the world.

“A person like Nana Saheb never truly leaves us. Through their work, they become immortal. Secondly, his mindset was always consistent; he would frequently repeat the line, ‘Let’s get together in the name of humanity and work for the betterment of the world.’ Through our organisation, work was already underway in the water sector, and large-scale initiatives in education and health had begun in Kashmir as well. Thirdly, he assigned specific responsibilities to everyone before he left.”

Nana Patekar’s Career

Born on January 1, 1951, Nana Patekar was known for intense performances, a distinctive style of dialogue delivery, and his command of difficult, unconventional roles. He won three National Film Awards, with acclaimed work in Natsamrat, Wajood, Parinda, Ab Tak Chhappan and Yeshwant.

He made his Bollywood debut in Gaman (1978). In the 2000s, he earned wide praise for Shakti: The Power (2002), Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), Apaharan (2005) and Taxi No. 9211 (2006). Audiences also loved him as the gangster Uday Shetty in the comedy Welcome (2007) and its sequel Welcome Back (2015). He received the Padma Shri in 2013 for his contribution to cinema and the arts.

He was last seen in public four days before his death, addressing an event in Goa.

Frequently Asked Questions

How and where did Nana Patekar pass away?

Nana Patekar, 75, reportedly died of cardiac arrest in Goa on October 8. His mortal remains were then brought to his farmhouse near Pune for the final rites.

Where was Nana Patekar cremated?

He was cremated with full state honours at his Donje farmhouse near Pune. This was in keeping with his wish to be laid to rest there.

Why was Nana Patekar's cremation held after sunset?

His son, Malhar, explained that the journey from Goa took longer than expected. Since Nana had passed away that morning, the family decided to hold the cremation the same night.

What notable awards did Nana Patekar receive during his career?

Nana Patekar won three National Film Awards for his intense performances. He was also honored with the Padma Shri in 2013 for his significant contributions to cinema and the arts.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 09 Oct 2026 08:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pune Goa Nana Patekar Malhar Patekar
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