Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nana Patekar, 75, died October 8 of cardiac arrest.

Cremated with full state honours at his Pune farmhouse.

Political, film personalities, thousands of fans attended funeral.

Son Malhar explained late cremation, highlighting father's legacy.

Nana Patekar, 75, reportedly died of cardiac arrest in Goa on October 8. His mortal remains were brought to his Donje farmhouse near Pune, where he was cremated with full state honours late Thursday night, in keeping with his wish to be laid to rest there.

His mortal remains, wrapped in the national flag and accompanied by a marching band, arrived at the farmhouse late at night. A three-gun salute was accorded in his honour as thousands of fans gathered to pay their final respects, chanting, “Nana Patekar Amar Rahe” (Long Live Nana Patekar).

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were among those who paid tribute to the late actor. Film industry personalities, including Jackie Shroff, Sajid Nadiadwala and Anil Sharma, also attended the funeral. Patekar’s son, Malhar Patekar, lit the funeral pyre, while his estranged wife Neelkanti was also present for the final rites.

VIDEO | Pune: Actor Nana Patekar cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse in Donje in Pune district. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/Ydjr0O5TlQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2026

Why Was His Cremation Held After Sunset?

Malhar told the media that the journey from Goa took longer than expected. Since Nana had died that morning and considerable time had already passed, the family decided to hold the cremation the same night.

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“We were in Goa, and his mortal remains were to be brought to the farmhouse in the village. We expected it to arrive earlier, but it took us some time. We performed the last rites today itself because he passed away this morning, and considerable time had already passed. That is why we decided to conduct the cremation today.”

VIDEO | Pune: Actor Nana Patekar cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse in Donje. His son Malhar Patekar says, “…The most important thing is that a person like Nana Sahib never really leaves us. I said this for the past two days as well: a person like Nana Sahib lives on through his work…In Marathi, we call such people ajaramar, meaning immortal. That is one thing. The second thing is that he always had one thought. He used to repeat one line again and again: ‘Let’s get together in the name of humanity and work for the betterment of the world’.” (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2026

Malhar also said his father's work has made him immortal. He recalled Nana’s frequent appeal to “get together in the name of humanity” for the betterment of the world.

“A person like Nana Saheb never truly leaves us. Through their work, they become immortal. Secondly, his mindset was always consistent; he would frequently repeat the line, ‘Let’s get together in the name of humanity and work for the betterment of the world.’ Through our organisation, work was already underway in the water sector, and large-scale initiatives in education and health had begun in Kashmir as well. Thirdly, he assigned specific responsibilities to everyone before he left.”

Nana Patekar’s Career

Born on January 1, 1951, Nana Patekar was known for intense performances, a distinctive style of dialogue delivery, and his command of difficult, unconventional roles. He won three National Film Awards, with acclaimed work in Natsamrat, Wajood, Parinda, Ab Tak Chhappan and Yeshwant.

He made his Bollywood debut in Gaman (1978). In the 2000s, he earned wide praise for Shakti: The Power (2002), Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), Apaharan (2005) and Taxi No. 9211 (2006). Audiences also loved him as the gangster Uday Shetty in the comedy Welcome (2007) and its sequel Welcome Back (2015). He received the Padma Shri in 2013 for his contribution to cinema and the arts.

He was last seen in public four days before his death, addressing an event in Goa.