Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shekhar Suman paid deep tribute to the late Nana Patekar.

Suman mourned Patekar, his 'Shekhar Tonight' season finale guest.

Patekar remembered as an authentic, uncompromising, truthful personality.

'Shekhar Tonight' Season 1 now concludes with lasting silence.

Actor and television host Shekhar Suman has paid a deeply emotional tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar following his death on October 8. Suman revealed that Patekar had been lined up as the final guest for Season 1 of his show, ‘Shekhar Tonight’, making the actor’s absence from the planned episode particularly poignant.

In a heartfelt Instagram post accompanying a photograph of Patekar, Suman reflected on the conversations, laughter and candid exchanges he had imagined sharing with his former colleague. Instead, the chair reserved for the veteran actor will remain empty.

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Shekhar Suman Remembers Nana Patekar

Suman said the news of Patekar’s death was difficult to process, particularly because they had been expected to meet for the show. He pictured their reunion as an opportunity for the two longtime colleagues to look back on their lives and careers.

“Nana… you were supposed to sit across from me. Not leave us like this. This morning, I woke up to news I still don’t quite know how to accept. Nana Patekar was supposed to be the final guest of Season 1 of Shekhar Tonight. I had imagined the laughter. The silences. His brutally honest answers. That unmistakable Nana intensity. And somewhere between all of it, perhaps two old colleagues talking about how quickly life has gone by. That chair will now remain empty. And somehow, that emptiness says more than any conversation ever could.”

Suman went on to describe Patekar as an actor who never appeared to compromise his identity. For him, the veteran performer represented much more than his work on screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shekhar Suman (@shekhusuman)

“Nana was never merely an actor. He was a force of nature. He spoke the way he lived, without decoration, without pretence, straight from somewhere deep within. There was anger in him, humour in him, vulnerability in him, rebellion in him… but above everything else, there was truth. Very few people have the courage to be entirely themselves in an industry that so often asks you to become somebody else,” he added.

‘Sometimes There Isn’t’ Another Chance

Suman also reflected on how easily people assume that another conversation or meeting will always be possible. Patekar’s sudden death, he suggested, had made that assumption feel especially painful.

The ‘Bhoomi’ actor went on to state, “perhaps this is life’s cruellest reminder, we keep assuming there will be another phone call, another meeting, another evening, another opportunity to tell someone what they meant to us. Sometimes there isn’t.”

He remembered Patekar not only for his acclaimed performances and distinctive dialogue delivery but also for the uncompromising personality that audiences and colleagues associated with him.

“Nana, wherever you are, I hope you know how deeply you were loved, respected and admired. Generations will remember the performances, the dialogues and that extraordinary voice. But those who understood you will remember something beyond cinema, the man who refused to dilute himself for anyone.”

‘Shekhar Tonight’ Finale Will Now Carry His Silence

Suman concluded his tribute by returning to the programme they had planned together. What was supposed to be a lively finale featuring Patekar will instead be remembered through his absence.

“Season 1 of Shekhar Tonight was supposed to end with your voice. Instead, it ends with your silence And that silence will stay with me for a very, very long time. Farewell, Nana. you will forever have a place in our story. Om Shanti,” he concluded.

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Nana Patekar Dies At 75

Nana Patekar died on October 8 at the age of 75. He was found unresponsive at his residence in Goa after experiencing severe chest discomfort and was taken to Manipal Hospital, where attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

The veteran actor’s death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the film industry, marking the loss of one of Hindi and Marathi cinema’s most distinctive performers.

(With inputs from IANS)