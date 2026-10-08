Salman Khan Pays Emotional Tribute To Nana Patekar, Says ‘Rest In Peace Bhau’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at 75.

Salman Khan mourned Patekar's death, postponing a scheduled event.

Patekar was acclaimed for films including Parinda and Khamoshi.

Salman Khan has mourned the demise of Nana Patekar with an emotional tribute on Instagram. He shared a black-and-white photo of the late actor and paid his respects, remembering him with a heartfelt message.

Salman Khan Pays Tribute To Nana Patekar

The actor wrote, “Nanaaaaaaaaaa…. Rest in peace Bhau,” as he remembered Nana following his death at the age of 75.





Salman Postponed Bandra Event

Salman Khan had been due to appear at a GB Realty event with the company’s Chairman and Managing Director, Gurinder Bhatti. The gathering was set to begin at 6 pm at Taj Lands End in Bandra.

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However, after learning about the actor’s demise, he postponed the event as a mark of respect.

Salman Khan And Nana Patekar On Screen

The two actors shared the screen in Khamoshi: The Musical (1996), directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Manisha Koirala and Seema Biswas also featured in the cast. Patekar played Joseph, the father of Koirala’s character, Annie, and Khan took on the role of Raj.

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Nana Patekar Films

Patekar debuted in films in 1978 with Gaman. His chilling turn as the villain Anna in Parinda brought him wide acclaim and the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. His other notable films include Tiranga, Prahaar: The Final Attack, Khamoshi, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan, Taxi No. 9211, Raajneeti and Welcome. His most recent film was Subedaar, released in theatres earlier this year.

He will be seen posthumously in The Confession of Mary, Eetha and Shakti Shalini.

Nana Patekar breathed his last today at the age of 75 following a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. He will be laid to rest with full state honours at his farmhouse in Pune.