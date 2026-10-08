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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan Pays Emotional Tribute To Nana Patekar, Says ‘Rest In Peace Bhau’

Salman Khan Pays Emotional Tribute To Nana Patekar, Says ‘Rest In Peace Bhau’

Salman Khan also paid an emotional tribute to Nana Patekar on his Instagram Story. The two actors shared the screen in the 1996 film Khamoshi: The Musical.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 07:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at 75.
  • Salman Khan mourned Patekar's death, postponing a scheduled event.
  • Patekar was acclaimed for films including Parinda and Khamoshi.

Salman Khan has mourned the demise of Nana Patekar with an emotional tribute on Instagram. He shared a black-and-white photo of the late actor and paid his respects, remembering him with a heartfelt message.

Salman Khan Pays Tribute To Nana Patekar

The actor wrote, “Nanaaaaaaaaaa…. Rest in peace Bhau,” as he remembered Nana following his death at the age of 75.


Salman Khan Pays Emotional Tribute To Nana Patekar, Says ‘Rest In Peace Bhau’

Salman Postponed Bandra Event

Salman Khan had been due to appear at a GB Realty event with the company’s Chairman and Managing Director, Gurinder Bhatti. The gathering was set to begin at 6 pm at Taj Lands End in Bandra.

ALSO READ| ‘Don’t Lose The Actor To Become A Hero’: Shah Rukh Khan Recalls Nana Patekar’s Advice In Heartbreaking Goodbye

However, after learning about the actor’s demise, he postponed the event as a mark of respect. 

Salman Khan And Nana Patekar On Screen

The two actors shared the screen in Khamoshi: The Musical (1996), directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Manisha Koirala and Seema Biswas also featured in the cast. Patekar played Joseph, the father of Koirala’s character, Annie, and Khan took on the role of Raj.

ALSO READ| ‘Tujhse Paise Lunga?’ Rohit Shetty Recalls Nana Patekar Refusing A Fee For His ‘Golmaal Again’ Cameo

Nana Patekar Films

Patekar debuted in films in 1978 with Gaman. His chilling turn as the villain Anna in Parinda brought him wide acclaim and the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. His other notable films include Tiranga, Prahaar: The Final Attack, Khamoshi, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan, Taxi No. 9211, Raajneeti and Welcome. His most recent film was Subedaar, released in theatres earlier this year.

He will be seen posthumously in The Confession of Mary, Eetha and Shakti Shalini.

Nana Patekar breathed his last today at the age of 75 following a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. He will be laid to rest with full state honours at his farmhouse in Pune.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 08 Oct 2026 07:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nana Patekar Salman Khan Breaking News ABP Live ENtertainment News
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