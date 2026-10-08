India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesNana Patekar Death Reason: Actor Died Of Cardiac Arrest At 75; Attempts To Revive Him Continued For 45 Minutes

Nana Patekar Death Reason: Actor Died Of Cardiac Arrest At 75; Attempts To Revive Him Continued For 45 Minutes

Nana Patekar died of cardiac arrest on October 8 at the age of 75. His last rites will reportedly be performed in Pune.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 08:39 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nana Patekar, 75, passed away from cardiac arrest Thursday.
  • Doctors confirmed no heart activity despite 45 minutes of CPR.
  • Veteran actor had an acclaimed career, earning three National Film Awards.

Nana Patekar, a leading name in Hindi and Marathi cinema, passed away early Thursday at 5:20 am at the age of 75. The actor had gone into cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He is survived by his son Malhar Patekar and estranged wife Neelakanti Patekar. His son, Malhar, told ABP News that he is on his way to Goa and would share details of what happens next. His last rites will reportedly be performed in Pune. 

Nana Patekar Death Reason

According to Dr Shekhar Salkar, head of oncology at Manipal Hospital, the actor was given CPR for 45 minutes after the cardiac arrest. However, his heart showed no activity, or asystole, throughout the resuscitation attempt. The medico-legal formalities have been completed, and a post-mortem examination is still to be carried out.

ALSO READ| Nana Patekar Passes Away At 75 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

“Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at 5:20 AM today after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence. Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived. A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem will be conducted,” he told ANI. 

Nana Patekar Films

Patekar began his acting career with the 1978 film Gaman and became one of the industry’s most acclaimed performers. His best-known work includes Parinda, Prahar, Angaar, Krantiveer, Tiranga, Khamoshi and Ab Tak Chhappan.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Breaks Down Over 'Ex' Remark; Calls Out Gullu For Bringing Up Her Past Relationship

He won three National Film Awards: Best Supporting Actor for Parinda (1989), Best Actor for Krantiveer (1994), and Best Supporting Actor for Agni Sakshi (1996).

He remained active in recent years, appearing in Housefull 5 alongside Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh. He also played a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo, which features Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, and made a cameo in Subedar, starring Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan.

Nana Patekar also tried his hand at singing. He lent his voice as a playback singer for the films Yashwant, Wajood and Aanch.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Nana Patekar pass away?

Nana Patekar passed away early Thursday at 5:20 am. He was 75 years old at the time of his death.

What was the cause of Nana Patekar's death?

He passed away after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. Despite 45 minutes of CPR, he could not be revived.

Who are Nana Patekar's surviving family members?

He is survived by his son, Malhar Patekar, and his estranged wife, Neelakanti Patekar. His son was on his way to Goa.

What National Film Awards did Nana Patekar win?

Nana Patekar won three National Film Awards. These include Best Supporting Actor for Parinda (1989), Best Actor for Krantiveer (1994), and Best Supporting Actor for Agni Sakshi (1996).

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 08 Oct 2026 08:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nana Patekar ENtertainment News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Breaks Down Over 'Ex' Remark; Calls Out Gullu For Bringing Up Her Past Relationship
Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Breaks Down Over 'Ex' Remark; Calls Out Gullu For Bringing Up Her Past Relationship
Celebrities
Nana Patekar Passes Away At 75 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest
Nana Patekar Passes Away At 75 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest
Celebrities
'Why Defame Me?': Mary Kom’s Ex-Husband Files Defamation Case Amid Her 'Bigg Boss 20' Stint
'Why Defame Me?': Mary Kom’s Ex-Husband Files Defamation Case Amid Her 'Bigg Boss 20' Stint
Celebrities
'Meet Those Countless Victims': VHP Hits Backs At Vivek Agnihotri's Hinduism Remarks
'Meet Those Countless Victims': VHP Hits Backs At Vivek Agnihotri's Hinduism Remarks
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Politics: Kharge Hosts INDIA Bloc Lunch Meet as Opposition Plans Next Move on SIR and EC
Punjab Politics: CBI Summons Mann's OSD Again at 2:30 PM, AAP Plans Statewide Protest Over Raid
Varanasi Politics: Seva Sankalp Yatra Ends in Kashi as BJP Prepares Grand Rally With Yogi Adityanath
Punjab Politics: CBI Welcome Turns Controversial as Police Arrest Two Who Showered Flowers on CBI Team
Punjab Breaking: CBI Summons Bhagwant Mann's OSD Rajveer Ghuman Amid Transfer-Posting Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget