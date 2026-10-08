Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nana Patekar, 75, passed away from cardiac arrest Thursday.

Doctors confirmed no heart activity despite 45 minutes of CPR.

Veteran actor had an acclaimed career, earning three National Film Awards.

Nana Patekar, a leading name in Hindi and Marathi cinema, passed away early Thursday at 5:20 am at the age of 75. The actor had gone into cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He is survived by his son Malhar Patekar and estranged wife Neelakanti Patekar. His son, Malhar, told ABP News that he is on his way to Goa and would share details of what happens next. His last rites will reportedly be performed in Pune.

Nana Patekar Death Reason

According to Dr Shekhar Salkar, head of oncology at Manipal Hospital, the actor was given CPR for 45 minutes after the cardiac arrest. However, his heart showed no activity, or asystole, throughout the resuscitation attempt. The medico-legal formalities have been completed, and a post-mortem examination is still to be carried out.

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“Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at 5:20 AM today after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence. Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived. A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem will be conducted,” he told ANI.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at 5:20 AM today after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence. Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived. A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem will be conducted: Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology Department, Manipal Hospital — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2026

Nana Patekar Films

Patekar began his acting career with the 1978 film Gaman and became one of the industry’s most acclaimed performers. His best-known work includes Parinda, Prahar, Angaar, Krantiveer, Tiranga, Khamoshi and Ab Tak Chhappan.

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He won three National Film Awards: Best Supporting Actor for Parinda (1989), Best Actor for Krantiveer (1994), and Best Supporting Actor for Agni Sakshi (1996).

He remained active in recent years, appearing in Housefull 5 alongside Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh. He also played a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo, which features Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, and made a cameo in Subedar, starring Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan.

Nana Patekar also tried his hand at singing. He lent his voice as a playback singer for the films Yashwant, Wajood and Aanch.