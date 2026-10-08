Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rakhi Sawant reacted to Nana Patekar's sudden death.

She expressed deep grief remembering the veteran actor.

Sawant praised Patekar's inclusive nature and legacy.

They co-starred in the 2009 film 'Horn 'Ok' Pleassss'.

Rakhi Sawant woke up on Thursday to the devastating news of Nana Patekar’s sudden death following a cardiac arrest at home in Goa at the age of 75. Overcome with grief, the actor broke down inconsolably while remembering the veteran star. His death has left the film industry and his fans heartbroken, with tributes pouring in from people across different walks of life, including politicians, sportspersons and members of the education sector.

Rakhi Sawant Cries Over Nana Patekar’s Death

Rakhi Sawant shared a series of Instagram Stories about Nana Patekar after learning of his demise. She also spoke to the media following the actor’s death and broke down while remembering him.

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She said, “Ek toh meri maa chali gayi, mere dad chale gaye, Sridevi chali gayi... Aap bhi chale gaye? Aap humein kyun chhodkar ja rahe ho? Kaise jeeyenge hum, Nana ji, aapke bagair? Hamari film industry kaise chalegi aapke bina? Boliye na. [First, my mother passed away, then my dad, and Sridevi passed away too... And now you are gone as well? Why are you leaving us? How will we live without you, Nana ji? How will our film industry function without you?] I am very sad about Nana Patekar. I am very sad.”

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“Neend se uthi mujhe yakeen hi nahi ho raha hai ki mera Nana nahi raha hai is duniya mein. Sher tha, Chhava tha… Maharashtra ki shaan, aan, baan tha [I woke up and still can’t believe that my Nana is no longer in this world. He was a lion, a true warrior… Maharashtra’s pride, its honour and its glory,” she broke down as she spoke about the late actor.

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She further praised Nana Patekar for treating people equally and said that he never differentiated between Hindus and Muslims. “Hindu-Muslim mein kabhi fark nahi kiya us aadmi ne,” Rakhi added.

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Nana Patekar, Rakhi Sawant Shared Screen Space

Nana Patekar and Rakhi Sawant worked together in the 2009 Hindi comedy Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss. Rakhi joined the film after actress Tanushree Dutta exited the project during its shoot. She appeared as an item dancer in the film’s song Nathani Utaro.