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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesNana Patekar Last Rites Begin At His Pune Farmhouse; Family And Fans Pay Final Respects

Nana Patekar Last Rites Begin At His Pune Farmhouse; Family And Fans Pay Final Respects

Nana Patekar will be laid to rest with full state honours in Pune. The veteran actor died of cardiac arrest in Goa on October 8 at the age of 75.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 09:18 PM (IST)
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  • Honoured with Padma Shri and three National Film Awards.

Nana Patekar’s last rites have begun with full state honours at his Pune farmhouse on Thursday. The actor passed away at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. Doctors at Manipal Hospital, Goa, declared him dead at 5:20 am on October 8. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde also paid their final respects to the actor.

ALSO READ: Shekhar Suman Mourns Nana Patekar's Death; Reveals Actor Was Set To Be Finale Guest On ‘Shekhar Tonite'

Nana Patekar's Mortal Remains Brought To Pune

Following his death, Nana Patekar’s mortal remains were taken from Goa’s Manohar International Airport for the final journey to Pune. His last rites will be performed at his farmhouse in Pune with full state honours.

The veteran actor’s final journey marked the end of a career that made him a prominent figure in Indian cinema, with audiences remembering him for his work across Hindi and Marathi films.

Nana Patekar Died At 75

Nana Patekar was at his residence in Goa when he began experiencing severe chest discomfort during the early hours of Thursday. At around 2:30 am, he reportedly informed a friend about his condition through a text message.

As it was late at night, the friend could only reach the actor at around 4 am. By then, Nana Patekar was reportedly gasping for breath and sweating.

An ambulance from Manipal Hospital was called to the residence, where medical personnel began CPR. The resuscitation efforts continued as he was taken to the hospital. However, doctors were unable to revive him following the cardiac arrest. He was declared dead at 5:20 am.

ALSO READ: Nana Patekar’s Screen Journey Isn’t Over, 'The Confession Of Mary', 'Eetha' And 'Shakti Shalini' Set To Release Posthumously 

Actor Won Padma Shri, Three National Awards

Nana Patekar was among the most acclaimed performers in Indian cinema. The actor was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2013 for his contribution to the arts and cinema.

Beyond the Padma Shri, Patekar also received three National Film Awards during his distinguished career. He received the Best Supporting Actor honour in 1989 for his performance as the underworld don Anna Seth in Parinda. In 1994, he won the Best Actor award for portraying Pratap Tilak in Krantiveer. Two years later, he claimed another Best Supporting Actor National Film Award for his role as an abusive and obsessive husband in Agni Sakshi.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What significant awards did Nana Patekar receive during his career?

He received the Padma Shri in 2013 for his contributions to arts and cinema. Patekar also won three National Film Awards, including Best Actor and two for Best Supporting Actor.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Oct 2026 08:51 PM (IST)
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Pune Nana Patekar Nana Patekar Death Nana Patekar Last Rites
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