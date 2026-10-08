Nana Patekar Last Rites Begin At His Pune Farmhouse; Family And Fans Pay Final Respects

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Honoured with Padma Shri and three National Film Awards.

Nana Patekar’s last rites have begun with full state honours at his Pune farmhouse on Thursday. The actor passed away at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. Doctors at Manipal Hospital, Goa, declared him dead at 5:20 am on October 8. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde also paid their final respects to the actor.

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis paid his last respects to veteran actor Nana Patekar in Pune. Mortal remains of Nana Patekar are now being taken to his residence in Donje village, Pune Rural. He passed away this morning in Goa. (Video Source: DIO) https://t.co/4hjxRmgv7F October 8, 2026

ALSO READ: Shekhar Suman Mourns Nana Patekar's Death; Reveals Actor Was Set To Be Finale Guest On ‘Shekhar Tonite'

Nana Patekar's Mortal Remains Brought To Pune

Following his death, Nana Patekar’s mortal remains were taken from Goa’s Manohar International Airport for the final journey to Pune. His last rites will be performed at his farmhouse in Pune with full state honours.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mortal remains of veteran actor Nana Patekar being brought out of Pune Airport to be taken further to his residence in Donje village, Pune Rural. He passed away this morning in Goa. https://t.co/FJDSy1cG3i — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2026

The veteran actor’s final journey marked the end of a career that made him a prominent figure in Indian cinema, with audiences remembering him for his work across Hindi and Marathi films.

Nana Patekar Died At 75

Nana Patekar was at his residence in Goa when he began experiencing severe chest discomfort during the early hours of Thursday. At around 2:30 am, he reportedly informed a friend about his condition through a text message.

As it was late at night, the friend could only reach the actor at around 4 am. By then, Nana Patekar was reportedly gasping for breath and sweating.

An ambulance from Manipal Hospital was called to the residence, where medical personnel began CPR. The resuscitation efforts continued as he was taken to the hospital. However, doctors were unable to revive him following the cardiac arrest. He was declared dead at 5:20 am.

ALSO READ: Nana Patekar’s Screen Journey Isn’t Over, 'The Confession Of Mary', 'Eetha' And 'Shakti Shalini' Set To Release Posthumously

Actor Won Padma Shri, Three National Awards

Nana Patekar was among the most acclaimed performers in Indian cinema. The actor was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2013 for his contribution to the arts and cinema.

Beyond the Padma Shri, Patekar also received three National Film Awards during his distinguished career. He received the Best Supporting Actor honour in 1989 for his performance as the underworld don Anna Seth in Parinda. In 1994, he won the Best Actor award for portraying Pratap Tilak in Krantiveer. Two years later, he claimed another Best Supporting Actor National Film Award for his role as an abusive and obsessive husband in Agni Sakshi.