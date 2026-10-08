Nana Patekar's Last Instagram Post Shared In June Was About His Final Film

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran actor Nana Patekar, 75, died from cardiac arrest.

Fans revisited his last post promoting final film 'O'Romeo'.

Patekar showed intense dedication filming 'O'Romeo' despite fever.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 on Thursday, October 8, after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him before declaring him dead. ollowing the news of his death, fans began revisiting different chapters of his long career, including his final social media activity.

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What Was Nana Patekar's Last Instagram Post?

Nana Patekar maintained a relatively low-key presence on social media. His Instagram account was not frequently updated, making his final post particularly significant to fans following his death.

The actor’s last Instagram post was shared on June 25 and was linked to O’Romeo, his final film. He posted the film’s trailer, talking about its television premiere.

Alongside the trailer, Nana Patekar wrote, "Get ready for a love story that never played by the rules! Dekhiye #TVParPehliBaar 'O Romeo' 28th June, Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #ZeeCinema par."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nana Patekar (@iamnanapatekar)

Nana Patekar’s Role In 'O’Romeo'

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O’Romeo featured Nana Patekar alongside Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Nana played DCP Ismail Khan in the film, which was based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

The actor was also known for his intense commitment to his work. During the filming of an action sequence for O’Romeo, Nana reportedly continued shooting for another four hours despite running a 102-degree fever.

He had not initially informed the crew about his condition, reportedly because he did not want production to be disrupted. Once the director and crew realised how unwell he was, a doctor was called to the set. After receiving an injection, Nana was advised to stop filming and rest.

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Nana Patekar Dies At 75

Nana Patekar passed away early on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Goa residence.

His son, Malhar Patekar told ABP News that he was travelling to Goa. Nana Patekar is survived by Malhar and his estranged wife, Neelakanti Patekar.

The veteran actor leaves behind a career spanning Hindi and Marathi cinema.