India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesNana Patekar Death: Goa Police Register Unnatural Death Case, Await Post-Mortem Findings

Nana Patekar Death: Goa Police Register Unnatural Death Case, Await Post-Mortem Findings

Nana Patekar Death: Panaji police are investigating the cause of death. If the death is found to be natural, the case may be closed accordingly. If not, the police may pursue further legal action.

Written By : Mrityunjay Singh |  Updated at : 09 Oct 2026 08:55 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Veteran actor Nana Patekar, 75, died in Goa Thursday.
  • Police registered unnatural death case; actor declared 'brought dead'.
  • Doctors suspect cardiac arrest; post-mortem will confirm cause.
  • Investigation ongoing into circumstances surrounding actor's sudden demise.

Panaji Police have registered an unnatural death case following the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar in Goa. The 75-year-old died at 5:20 am on Thursday after efforts to revive him for 45 minutes proved unsuccessful. The case has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Goa Police Register Unnatural Death Case

According to the police record, the station received a call at around 8 am from the Manipal Hospital about Nana Patekar. The Medical Officer informed the police that he was brought dead to the casualty and that a case has been registered under Section 194 of the BNSS.

ALSO READ| Nana Patekar’s Death: Son Malhar Patekar Reveals Why Actor Was Cremated After Sunset

“That on 08.10.2026 at 08.07 hrs, a phone call was received from the Medical Officer of Manipal Hospital informing that one person, namely Vishwanath (Nana) Gajanan Patekar, S/o Gajanan Laxman Patekar, age 76 years, R/o Ocean Park, Dona Paula. n/o 304/A Apna Ghar Co-operative Society, Samarth Nagar, Mumbai, Azad Nagar, Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400053 was brought dead to the casualty from Ocean Park, Dona Paula. Accordingly, visited the spot at Manipal Hospital Bambolim at the concerned ward and the matter was discussed with the Medical Officer. Thereafter, the superior officers were informed, and registered Panaji PS UD No. 62/2026 U/S 194 BNSS.”

The record further stated that the enquiry in the matter is in progress with PSI Nitin Naik. As part of the inquiry, police will conduct an inquest, examine the post-mortem findings from Goa Medical College (GMC), and record statements from family members and other relevant persons to establish the exact cause of death.

ALSO READ| Nana Patekar’s Funeral: Wife Neelkanti Breaks Down As She Performs Last Rites With Son Malhar

At present, police are investigating the circumstances and cause of death. If the death is found to be natural, the case may be closed accordingly. If any foul play or other suspicious circumstances emerge, further legal action may follow.

Why Did Police Register An Unnatural Death Case?

According to doctors, Nana Patekar was declared ‘brought dead’ when he arrived at the hospital. As per standard procedure, when a person is brought to a hospital dead, the hospital authorities are required to inform the police.

The case is then processed as a medico-legal case (MLC), and the necessary legal formalities, including a post-mortem examination, are carried out to establish the cause of death.

Preliminary Cause of Death

Doctors reportedly suspect cardiac arrest as the preliminary cause of death, as the actor had a history of heart disease and was taking medication. However, the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed. A post-mortem examination was conducted at Goa Medical College (GMC) to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did police register an unnatural death case for Nana Patekar?

Police registered the case because Nana Patekar was declared 'brought dead' at the hospital. As per standard procedure, hospitals must inform police when a person is brought in deceased, making it a medico-legal case.

What is the preliminary cause of Nana Patekar's death?

Doctors reportedly suspect cardiac arrest as the preliminary cause, given his history of heart disease and medication. However, the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed after a post-mortem examination.

What steps are being taken to investigate the death?

A post-mortem examination was conducted at Goa Medical College (GMC) to establish the cause of death. Police have also initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his passing.

About the author Mrityunjay Singh

Mrityunjay Singh is the Deputy Bureau Chief – Maharashtra at ABP News, with over 19 years of experience in broadcast journalism. He covers politics, governance, security, and major developments across Mumbai and Maharashtra, delivering ground-reports with sharp analysis and credibility. He also has a keen interest in international affairs and defence.
Read More
Published at : 09 Oct 2026 08:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nana Patekar Breaking News Goa Police ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Nana Patekar’s Death: Son Malhar Patekar Reveals Why Actor Was Cremated With Full State Honours After Sunset
Nana Patekar’s Death: Son Malhar Patekar Reveals Why Actor Was Cremated After Sunset
Celebrities
Nana Patekar’s Funeral: Wife Neelkanti Breaks Down As She Performs Last Rites With Son Malhar
Nana Patekar’s Funeral: Wife Neelkanti Breaks Down As She Performs Last Rites With Son Malhar
Celebrities
Nana Patekar Death: Actor’s Last Rites Held With Full State Honours In Pune
Nana Patekar Death: Actor’s Last Rites Held With Full State Honours In Pune
Celebrities
Amitabh Bachchan Pays Emotional Tribute To Nana Patekar On ‘KBC 18’: ‘Unki Awaaz, Seekh Hamare Bhitar Reh Jaati Hai’
Amitabh Bachchan Pays Emotional Tribute To Nana Patekar On ‘KBC 18’: ‘Unki Awaaz, Seekh Hamare Bhitar Reh Jaati Hai’
Advertisement

Videos

Political Flashpoint: BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Delhi Protest Clash, Congress Faces Fresh Questions
Breaking: Srinagar Man Challenges Congress Protesters Over Vote Theft Claims
Breaking News: Delhi Protest Row Escalates as Police File Case Over Alleged Clash
Political Update: INDIA Bloc Plans Fresh Delhi Protest After Opposition Lunch Meet
Political Update: Akhilesh Yadav’s Ayodhya Visit Puts Ram Temple Question in Focus
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget