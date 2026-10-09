Nana Patekar Death: Goa Police Register Unnatural Death Case, Await Post-Mortem Findings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran actor Nana Patekar, 75, died in Goa Thursday.

Police registered unnatural death case; actor declared 'brought dead'.

Doctors suspect cardiac arrest; post-mortem will confirm cause.

Investigation ongoing into circumstances surrounding actor's sudden demise.

Panaji Police have registered an unnatural death case following the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar in Goa. The 75-year-old died at 5:20 am on Thursday after efforts to revive him for 45 minutes proved unsuccessful. The case has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Goa Police Register Unnatural Death Case

According to the police record, the station received a call at around 8 am from the Manipal Hospital about Nana Patekar. The Medical Officer informed the police that he was brought dead to the casualty and that a case has been registered under Section 194 of the BNSS.

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“That on 08.10.2026 at 08.07 hrs, a phone call was received from the Medical Officer of Manipal Hospital informing that one person, namely Vishwanath (Nana) Gajanan Patekar, S/o Gajanan Laxman Patekar, age 76 years, R/o Ocean Park, Dona Paula. n/o 304/A Apna Ghar Co-operative Society, Samarth Nagar, Mumbai, Azad Nagar, Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400053 was brought dead to the casualty from Ocean Park, Dona Paula. Accordingly, visited the spot at Manipal Hospital Bambolim at the concerned ward and the matter was discussed with the Medical Officer. Thereafter, the superior officers were informed, and registered Panaji PS UD No. 62/2026 U/S 194 BNSS.”

Goa Police have registered a medico-legal Unnatural Death (UD) case in connection with the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar. The case has been registered under Section 194 of the BNSS, with PSI Nitin Naik conducting the inquiry. Nana Patekar was brought to Manipal Hospital from his residence in Dona Paula and was declared brought dead by doctors. As part of the inquiry, police will conduct an inquest, arrange a post-mortem at GMC and record statements of family members and other relevant persons to establish the cause of death. At present, police are investigating the circumstances and cause of death. If the death is found to be natural, the case may be closed accordingly. If any foul play or other suspicious circumstances emerge, further legal action may follow. — IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2026

The record further stated that the enquiry in the matter is in progress with PSI Nitin Naik. As part of the inquiry, police will conduct an inquest, examine the post-mortem findings from Goa Medical College (GMC), and record statements from family members and other relevant persons to establish the exact cause of death.

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At present, police are investigating the circumstances and cause of death. If the death is found to be natural, the case may be closed accordingly. If any foul play or other suspicious circumstances emerge, further legal action may follow.

Why Did Police Register An Unnatural Death Case?

According to doctors, Nana Patekar was declared ‘brought dead’ when he arrived at the hospital. As per standard procedure, when a person is brought to a hospital dead, the hospital authorities are required to inform the police.

The case is then processed as a medico-legal case (MLC), and the necessary legal formalities, including a post-mortem examination, are carried out to establish the cause of death.

Preliminary Cause of Death

Doctors reportedly suspect cardiac arrest as the preliminary cause of death, as the actor had a history of heart disease and was taking medication. However, the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed. A post-mortem examination was conducted at Goa Medical College (GMC) to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.