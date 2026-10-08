Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Nana Patekar, 75, died from cardiac arrest.

He texted friend about discomfort hours before his death.

CPR attempts failed; CM offered support to his family.

Post-mortem, state honors planned for his last rites.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Nana Patekar’s son, Malhar Patekar, over the phone and expressed his condolences. He also offered his support and assured Malhar that the government would stand by the family and help carry forward Nana Patekar’s legacy.

The actor breathed his last at 5:20 am at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. He was administered CPR for 45 minutes at home before being taken to the hospital, with resuscitation efforts continuing en route. However, he did not respond to the attempts to revive him. His post-mortem examination will be conducted at Goa Medical College, after which his mortal remains will be brought to Mumbai for the last rites. Nana Patekar’s last rites will be performed with full state honours.

Malhar Patekar Arrives At Hospital

Malhar has arrived at the hospital and met the doctors and family members. Nana Patekar’s mortal remains will be handed over to him after the post-mortem examination, which is being conducted as a medico-legal procedure, as no family member was present with the actor at the time of his death.

ALSO READ| Nana Patekar Texted Friend At 2:30 AM Saying He Was ‘Feeling Uncomfortable’, Found Gasping At 4 AM: Doctor

Nana Patekar Texted Friend Hours Before His Death

Nana Patekar had also texted one of his friends hours before his death, saying that he was feeling uneasy. However, as it was the middle of the night, his friend could not reach out to him immediately and only got back to him around 4 am, Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology at Manipal Hospital, told the media.

“Actually, what we have received is that he texted his friend that he was not feeling well at around 2:30 am, early in the morning, and that he was feeling uncomfortable. He had pain on the left side. As it was nighttime, I think the friend couldn’t get the message properly. So, he reached out to him at around 4 am, and he was almost gasping. He was sweating. Then he sent his caretaker, who stays nearby,” Dr Shekhar told the media.

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He added, “His caretaker came. He took the ambulance and went there. And by the time they went, he was unresponsive. They started CPR in the house, shifted him to the hospital but by that time it was too late and he was declared dead at 5:20 am.”