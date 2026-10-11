Nana Patekar Death: Autopsy Report Details Heart Attack Caused By Blocked Coronary Artery

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran actor Nana Patekar, 75, died of cardiac arrest.

Autopsy confirmed left coronary artery clot caused death.

He was cremated with state honours; many attended.

Patekar's four-decade career spanned Hindi, Marathi cinema.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 on Thursday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. According to a report by news agency PTI, a senior doctor at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) confirmed on Sunday that the actor died of a heart attack. The autopsy report identified a blood clot in the left main coronary artery as the cause, against the background of coronary artery disease. Despite receiving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for 45 minutes, Patekar could not be revived and was declared dead at 5.10 am.

Nana Patekar Death: What The Autopsy Report Revealed

According to PTI, a senior doctor at GMCH said the postmortem report confirmed that Patekar suffered a heart attack after a blood clot blocked the left main coronary artery. This artery supplies blood to a substantial portion of the heart, making a blockage particularly dangerous.

The report listed the cause of death as: "acute myocardial infarction due to left main coronary artery thrombosis secondary to atherosclerotic occlusive coronary artery disease, a natural cause of death". The medical terminology refers to a heart attack caused by a clot in the left main coronary artery, associated with coronary artery disease in which atherosclerotic plaque narrows or obstructs the arteries supplying the heart.

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Hospital doctors said Patekar's caretaker had contacted medical services and requested an ambulance, reporting that the actor was unwell. An ambulance was dispatched to his apartment, which was located within a kilometre of the private hospital.

Nana Patekar Death: CPR, Funeral And Last Rites

Doctors had earlier said that Patekar was given CPR for approximately 45 minutes but could not be revived. He was declared dead at 5.10 am, after which his mortal remains were taken to GMCH for a postmortem examination.

His son, Malhar Patekar, travelled to Goa to bring his father's body back. The mortal remains were taken to Pune before being transported to the family's farmhouse in Donje village, where the actor was cremated with full state honours.

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Several prominent personalities attended the funeral, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Union Ministers Ramdas Athawale and Murlidhar Mohol, Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare, actor Jackie Shroff and actor Makarand Anaspure, co-founder of the NAAM Foundation. Other representatives from the film industry, politics, sports and public life also paid their respects.

Nana Patekar’s Career: From Gaman To Subedaar

Patekar built a career spanning more than four decades in Hindi and Marathi cinema, earning recognition as an actor, writer and director. He received the Padma Shri in 2013 for his contribution to cinema and the arts.

He made his Hindi film debut with Muzaffar Ali's Gaman in 1978. He later made his directorial debut with Prahaar: The Final Attack, in which he also portrayed an Army officer.

His filmography included a range of roles across genres, establishing him as a prominent figure in Indian cinema. His last screen appearance was a surprise cameo in Subedaar, released on Prime Video in 2026, which starred Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan in lead roles.

The autopsy findings have confirmed that Nana Patekar died of a heart attack linked to a blood clot in the left main coronary artery, according to a senior doctor quoted by PTI. His death at 75 marks the end of a decades-long career in Indian cinema.