Nana Patekar Had Mortgaged His Mumbai House To Save N Chandra's 'Ankush'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nana Patekar displayed strong commitment for his film 'Ankush'.

Film 'Ankush' faced severe financial crisis, risking its shelving.

He mortgaged his house for 2 lakhs, rescuing the film.

His commitment ensured film completion, boosting his early career.

Nana Patekar's death has brougth attention to the extraordinary journey of an actor known for his intensity, descipline and commitment to his craft. Among the lesser-known stories from his early career is his association with N Chandra’s 1986 film ‘Ankush’. This was a project that reportedly came close to being shelved because of financial difficulties. At the time, Patekar is said to have taken an extraordinary step, mortgaging his house and putting Rs 2 lakh towards helping the film continue.

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Nana Patekar Was Paid Rs 10,000 For ‘Ankush’

Director-producer N. Chandra had signed Nana Patekar for the lead role in Ankush reportedly for Rs 10,000. According to the reports, Patekar received Rs 3,000 as an advance, while the remaining Rs 7,000 was to be paid once distributors bought the film.

At the time, Patekar was excited about the project and had already decided what he would do with the balance of his payment. He planned to use the Rs 7,000 to buy himself a brand-new scooter.

Financial Crisis Put ‘Ankush’ On Hold

However, the production soon ran into financial difficulties. With funds becoming a major hurdle, Chandra decided to stop the shoot.

Patekar was reportedly so committed to the film that he refused to simply watch the project collapse. Instead, he took a remarkable step to help the production continue.

Patekar Mortgaged His House For Rs 2 Lakh

In an extraordinary show of faith in the film, Nana Patekar mortgaged his house for Rs 2 lakh and handed the money to the producer. The financial support allowed Chandra to restart work on Ankush and take the film towards completion.

The move stands out as one of the lesser-known stories from Patekar’s early career, showing just how strongly he believed in the project.

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About 'Ankush'

Released on 21 July 1986, Ankush is a Hindi action-drama written, directed, edited and co-produced by N. Chandra. The film featured Nana Patekar as Ravindra Kelkar (Ravi), alongside Nisha Singh, Madan Jain, Arjun Chakraborty and Raja Bundela. The film became an important milestone in Patekar’s early career, bringing him wider recognition for his performance and establishing him as a notable actor in Hindi cinema.