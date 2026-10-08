Nana Patekar Almost Rejected ‘Welcome’; How His Uday Shetty Became A Cult Favourite

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nana Patekar initially rejected his iconic Welcome role.

Director Anees Bazmee convinced Patekar after long narration.

Patekar then fully committed, creating an iconic character.

Uday Shetty changed Patekar's image with his own children.

Nana Patekar, who died at 75 on October 8, left behind a career filled with intense performances and unforgettable characters. But alongside serious roles, the actor also showed a sharp comic instinct that won him a different generation of fans. His portrayal of Uday Shetty in Anees Bazmee’s 2007 comedy Welcome became one of his most popular performances. Interestingly, Patekar had initially refused the role and did not even want to hear the script. Bazmee later recalled how the actor changed his mind after a three-hour narration and completely surrendered to the director’s vision for the character.

Nana Patekar Initially Rejected Welcome

When Anees Bazmee decided to cast Nana Patekar in Welcome, the actor was not immediately convinced. During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2, Bazmee recalled calling Patekar and asking to meet him. Patekar reportedly responded, “Kaai ko? (Why?)” When Bazmee explained that he wanted to narrate a film to him, the actor agreed to meet.

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However, when the director reached his house, Patekar did not want to hear the story. Bazmee recalled him saying: “Mujhe kahaani nahin sunni, Anees. Tum apni maa ki kasam khao aur batao ki mujhe ye karna chahiye (I don’t want to listen to the story, Anees. You swear on your mother and tell me whether I should do this film or not).”

Bazmee, however, insisted that Patekar listen to the complete script. The actor eventually heard the entire three-hour narration.

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Anees Bazmee Reveals Nana Patekar’s Response

After listening to the script, Patekar embraced Bazmee and gave him complete freedom to shape his performance. The director recalled the actor telling him: “Main kachhi mitti hoon. Tere set pe aayega, jis roop mein dhalna hai dhaal lena (I am raw clay. When I come to your set, mould me into whichever shape you want).”

Bazmee also dismissed the perception that Patekar was difficult to work with. Speaking about their experience on Welcome, he said: “The entire film finished, and from his side, there wasn’t even an issue the size of a dust particle. There is no work easier than working with him if you are honest with your script.”

The director's comments offered a glimpse into Patekar's approach to his craft and his willingness to trust a filmmaker once he was convinced by the material.

Nana Patekar’s Uday Shetty Became Iconic

Welcome allowed Patekar to move away from the hard-hitting characters audiences often associated with him. As Uday Shetty, he combined aggression, comic timing and an exaggerated gangster persona to create a character that became central to the film’s humour.

In a 2017 interview with Filmfare, Bazmee recalled that Patekar later thanked him for the film. According to the director, the actor told him: “Anees, thanks for this film. Because my kids would always get scared of me. They never came near me. But Welcome changed my image in their minds. Now they come and sit on my lap.”

Patekar’s dialogues from the film also became part of popular culture. “Control, Uday… Control!” remains one of his most recognised comic lines, while “Aloo lelo, kanda lelo” continues to feature in memes and jokes online. For an actor known for powerful dramatic performances, Uday Shetty showed audiences another side of Nana Patekar, one that could command a comedy just as effectively as a serious drama.