Nakuul Mehta & Jankee Parekh Welcome Baby Girl Rumi On Independence Day 2025

Television star Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh are celebrating the arrival of their second child, a baby girl named Rumi. The couple welcomed their little one on August 15, 2025, and shared the heartwarming news with fans today through a joint Instagram post that instantly went viral.

A Family Moment That Melted Hearts

In their announcement, the couple shared a series of adorable pictures. The first frame showed their son Sufi lovingly holding his baby sister, while another captured Nakuul gazing at the newborn with joy. The third image was taken just before Jankee delivered, symbolizing the emotional journey of parenthood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Sharing the post, the couple wrote: “She’s here. Sufi finally has his Rumi. Our hearts are complete. 💕 15th August 2025 Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it.”

Fans Flood Social Media With Wishes

As soon as the post went up, friends, colleagues, and fans flooded the comments with congratulatory messages. One fan wrote, “Omg! Congratulations congratulations!!!!! So so so so happy! Alhumdulilah.” Another added, “Many many congratulations to you both and Sufi ❤️ Welcome to this world, Rumi ❤️ May you be blessed with a long, happy and healthy life.”

Curious netizens also praised the unique choice of names, with one user commenting, “Congrats ❤️ I just want to know how you and @jank_ee ma’am decided to name your kids out of the box? Sufi and Rumi ❤️ I am curious @nakuulmehta sir.”

From Pregnancy Announcement to Parenthood Again

Back in June, the couple had revealed their second pregnancy with a playful post. Sharing pictures from a photoshoot, they wrote, “The boy is ready for additional responsibility. So are we. We are accepting blessings, ???????????????????? ❤️.”

Nakuul Mehta’s Journey in Television

On the professional front, Nakuul Mehta continues to be one of television’s most loved actors. He rose to fame with shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi. His chemistry with Disha Parmar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Surbhi Chandna in Ishqbaaaz earned him a massive fan following.

With the arrival of baby Rumi, the actor and his family have entered a new and joyous chapter in their lives.