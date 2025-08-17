Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesNakuul Mehta & Jankee Parekh Welcome Baby Girl Rumi On Independence Day 2025

Nakuul Mehta & Jankee Parekh Welcome Baby Girl Rumi On Independence Day 2025

Actor Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Rumi, on August 15, 2025. Fans showered love as the couple shared adorable family pictures.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 12:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Television star Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh are celebrating the arrival of their second child, a baby girl named Rumi. The couple welcomed their little one on August 15, 2025, and shared the heartwarming news with fans today through a joint Instagram post that instantly went viral.

A Family Moment That Melted Hearts

In their announcement, the couple shared a series of adorable pictures. The first frame showed their son Sufi lovingly holding his baby sister, while another captured Nakuul gazing at the newborn with joy. The third image was taken just before Jankee delivered, symbolizing the emotional journey of parenthood.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Sharing the post, the couple wrote: “She’s here. Sufi finally has his Rumi. Our hearts are complete. 💕 15th August 2025 Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it.”

Fans Flood Social Media With Wishes

As soon as the post went up, friends, colleagues, and fans flooded the comments with congratulatory messages. One fan wrote, “Omg! Congratulations congratulations!!!!! So so so so happy! Alhumdulilah.” Another added, “Many many congratulations to you both and Sufi ❤️ Welcome to this world, Rumi ❤️ May you be blessed with a long, happy and healthy life.”
Curious netizens also praised the unique choice of names, with one user commenting, “Congrats ❤️ I just want to know how you and @jank_ee ma’am decided to name your kids out of the box? Sufi and Rumi ❤️ I am curious @nakuulmehta sir.”

From Pregnancy Announcement to Parenthood Again

Back in June, the couple had revealed their second pregnancy with a playful post. Sharing pictures from a photoshoot, they wrote, “The boy is ready for additional responsibility. So are we. We are accepting blessings, ???????????????????? ❤️.”

Nakuul Mehta’s Journey in Television

On the professional front, Nakuul Mehta continues to be one of television’s most loved actors. He rose to fame with shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi. His chemistry with Disha Parmar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Surbhi Chandna in Ishqbaaaz earned him a massive fan following.

With the arrival of baby Rumi, the actor and his family have entered a new and joyous chapter in their lives.

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 12:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nakuul Mehta Baby Girl Nakuul Mehta Jankee Parekh Daughter Nakuul Mehta Rumi Nakuul Mehta Second Child Nakuul Mehta Family
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
J-K: Death Toll In Kathua Cloudburst Rises To 7, Rescue Ops Underway As Remote Village Cut Off
J-K: Death Toll In Kathua Cloudburst Rises To 7, Rescue Ops Underway
Celebrities
Firing Outside Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram Residence; Police Probe Underway
Gunmen Open Fire Outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s House In Gurugram, Police Investigating
World
Zelenskyy Urges Putin To 'Stop The Killing', Says Russia's Refusal To Agree To Ceasefire 'Complicates Situation'
Zelenskyy Urges Putin To 'Stop The Killing', Says Russia's Refusal To Agree To Ceasefire 'Complicates Situation'
World
Putin Keeps This Demand To Halt Ukraine War During Alaska Summit, Zelenskyy Rejects: Report
Putin Keeps This Demand To Halt Ukraine War During Alaska Summit, Zelenskyy Rejects: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Modi’s Meet With Xi, Putin And Trump Will Determine India’s Geo-Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget