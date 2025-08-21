Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala's Tirumala Visit Goes Viral; Fans Shower Blessings

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala visited the Tirumala temple, pictures of them in traditional attire went viral.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 02:34 PM (IST)
Star couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala made a spiritual visit to the Lord Balaji temple in Tirumala on Thursday morning. Their presence quickly became the talk of social media as pictures and videos of the duo surfaced online, showing them in traditional attire, seeking blessings and sharing warm moments amid the crowd.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Visit Balaji Temple

For the temple darshan, Chaitanya opted for a traditional pattu pancha, while Sobhita looked radiant in a red and gold saree. In one widely shared photograph, the couple can be seen smiling as they pose with an idol of Lord Balaji, gifted to them by temple authorities.

Videos also captured them standing in line, waiting for their turn for darshan. As they exited the temple, reporters surrounded them, while fans thronged the area to catch a glimpse. One particular clip melted hearts, showing Chaitanya gently holding Sobhita’s hand as they navigated through the crowd with the help of a policeman.

 

Fans Shower Love Online

As soon as the visuals hit social media, fans couldn’t stop gushing over how adorable the couple looked together. Several users shared pictures and videos, while others flooded the posts with blessings, with many commenting “Govinda Govinda” in devotion.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s Love Story

Rumors of Chaitanya and Sobhita’s relationship began in 2022, following the actor’s divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021. Despite keeping things private, eagle-eyed fans often linked them together by spotting similarities in vacation pictures and shared locations.

The couple finally confirmed their relationship in August 2024 when they exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. Their wedding followed in December the same year at Annapurna Studios, the Chaitanya family’s home ground, accompanied by traditional pre-wedding festivities.

Their Recent Work

On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel, while Sobhita Dhulipala recently starred in the Zee5 film Love, Sitara.

 

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 02:33 PM (IST)
