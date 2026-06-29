Nag Ashwin, Priyanka Dutt Announce Second Pregnancy With Sweet Family Picture

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin has shared happy personal news with fans. The Kalki 2898 AD director and his wife, producer Priyanka Dutt, are expecting their second child. The couple announced on social media with a warm family photograph featuring their son, Rishi. Priyanka’s baby bump was clearly visible in the picture, making the moment even more special. Soon after the post went live, congratulatory messages poured in from fans and members of the film industry. The announcement has added another joyful milestone to the couple’s journey together as parents.

Nag Ashwin Shares Family Update

Nag Ashwin confirmed the news on Sunday, June 28, through a family photograph posted on social media. The image featured Nag, Priyanka and their son Rishi posing together, while Priyanka’s baby bump was visible. Keeping the announcement simple and understated, the filmmaker chose to caption the post with just an evil-eye emoji and a red heart. The sweet post quickly drew attention online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nagi (@nag_ashwin)

Industry Reactions

Soon after the announcement, fans and celebrities flooded the comments section with warm wishes for the couple. Several well-known names from the industry, including Kamal Kamaraju, Nandini Reddy and Reema Sengupta, congratulated Nag Ashwin and Priyanka Dutt on the happy news. The announcement received a warm response across social media.

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About The Couple

Nag Ashwin and Priyanka Dutt got married in 2015 and welcomed their first child, Rishi, in 2017. The filmmaker had earlier shared that his son was named after Rishi, the character played by Vijay Deverakonda in his directorial debut, Yevade Subramanyam. The couple has largely kept their personal lives private, making this family update especially meaningful for fans.

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Work Front

On the professional front, Nag Ashwin is currently focused on the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. The sci-fi epic became one of the biggest box-office successes of 2024 and significantly elevated the director’s national profile. Backed by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film featured an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Shobana and Disha Patani.

The sequel is currently in production. As Nag Ashwin balances a major film project and a growing family life, this latest announcement has given fans another reason to celebrate. The filmmaker and Priyanka Dutt are stepping into an exciting new chapter with baby number two on the way.