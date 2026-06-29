Filmmaker Nag Ashwin and his wife, producer Priyanka Dutt, announced they are expecting their second child. They shared the happy news with a family photograph on social media.
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Nag Ashwin, Priyanka Dutt Announce Second Pregnancy With Sweet Family Picture
Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin and producer Priyanka Dutt are expecting their second child. The couple shared the happy news with a heartwarming family picture featuring son Rishi, drawing warm wishes from fans and members of the film fraternity.
- Filmmaker Nag Ashwin and producer Priyanka Dutt announced second pregnancy.
- Couple shared news with family photo showing Priyanka's baby bump.
- Fans and film industry members sent warm congratulatory messages.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who announced they are expecting their second child?
How did Nag Ashwin and Priyanka Dutt announce their pregnancy?
They announced it with a family photograph on social media on Sunday, June 28. The picture showed them with their son, Rishi, and Priyanka's baby bump was visible.
What is the name of Nag Ashwin and Priyanka Dutt's first child?
Their first child is named Rishi, born in 2017. He was named after the character played by Vijay Deverakonda in Nag Ashwin's directorial debut.
What is Nag Ashwin currently working on professionally?
Nag Ashwin is currently focused on the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. The original film was a major box-office success in 2024.
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