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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesNag Ashwin, Priyanka Dutt Announce Second Pregnancy With Sweet Family Picture

Nag Ashwin, Priyanka Dutt Announce Second Pregnancy With Sweet Family Picture

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin and producer Priyanka Dutt are expecting their second child. The couple shared the happy news with a heartwarming family picture featuring son Rishi, drawing warm wishes from fans and members of the film fraternity.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Filmmaker Nag Ashwin and producer Priyanka Dutt announced second pregnancy.
  • Couple shared news with family photo showing Priyanka's baby bump.
  • Fans and film industry members sent warm congratulatory messages.

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin has shared happy personal news with fans. The Kalki 2898 AD director and his wife, producer Priyanka Dutt, are expecting their second child. The couple announced on social media with a warm family photograph featuring their son, Rishi. Priyanka’s baby bump was clearly visible in the picture, making the moment even more special. Soon after the post went live, congratulatory messages poured in from fans and members of the film industry. The announcement has added another joyful milestone to the couple’s journey together as parents.

Nag Ashwin Shares Family Update

Nag Ashwin confirmed the news on Sunday, June 28, through a family photograph posted on social media. The image featured Nag, Priyanka and their son Rishi posing together, while Priyanka’s baby bump was visible. Keeping the announcement simple and understated, the filmmaker chose to caption the post with just an evil-eye emoji and a red heart. The sweet post quickly drew attention online.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nagi (@nag_ashwin)

Industry Reactions

Soon after the announcement, fans and celebrities flooded the comments section with warm wishes for the couple. Several well-known names from the industry, including Kamal Kamaraju, Nandini Reddy and Reema Sengupta, congratulated Nag Ashwin and Priyanka Dutt on the happy news. The announcement received a warm response across social media.

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About The Couple

Nag Ashwin and Priyanka Dutt got married in 2015 and welcomed their first child, Rishi, in 2017. The filmmaker had earlier shared that his son was named after Rishi, the character played by Vijay Deverakonda in his directorial debut, Yevade Subramanyam. The couple has largely kept their personal lives private, making this family update especially meaningful for fans.

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Work Front

On the professional front, Nag Ashwin is currently focused on the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. The sci-fi epic became one of the biggest box-office successes of 2024 and significantly elevated the director’s national profile. Backed by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film featured an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Shobana and Disha Patani.

The sequel is currently in production. As Nag Ashwin balances a major film project and a growing family life, this latest announcement has given fans another reason to celebrate. The filmmaker and Priyanka Dutt are stepping into an exciting new chapter with baby number two on the way.

 
 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who announced they are expecting their second child?

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin and his wife, producer Priyanka Dutt, announced they are expecting their second child. They shared the happy news with a family photograph on social media.

How did Nag Ashwin and Priyanka Dutt announce their pregnancy?

They announced it with a family photograph on social media on Sunday, June 28. The picture showed them with their son, Rishi, and Priyanka's baby bump was visible.

What is the name of Nag Ashwin and Priyanka Dutt's first child?

Their first child is named Rishi, born in 2017. He was named after the character played by Vijay Deverakonda in Nag Ashwin's directorial debut.

What is Nag Ashwin currently working on professionally?

Nag Ashwin is currently focused on the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. The original film was a major box-office success in 2024.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nag Ashwin Pregnancy Announcement Priyanka Dutt Nag Ashwin Second Child Kalki 2898 AD Director
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