Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Alia star in a playful Rungta ad.

Actors creatively pitch film-inspired ideas before dancing.

Fans praise ad, want trio to star in film.

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have once again brought their individual film personas together for a playful Rungta Steel commercial. The advertisement imagines the three stars pitching wildly different ideas before being pushed into dancing to Akshay Kumar’s Hookah Bar. From Don references to jokes about Rockstar and Jigra, the commercial packs in plenty of self-referential humour. Fans have noticed the chemistry between the actors, with several viewers calling for them to share the screen in a film. While Alia has worked with Shah Rukh before, Ranbir and the superstar are yet to headline a movie together.

New Rungta Steel Ad

The commercial opens with actor Bijendra Kala presenting an unusual concept for the campaign. His suggestion is to get Shah Rukh, Ranbir and Alia dancing to Akshay Kumar's popular song Hookah Bar from the 2012 film Khiladi 786. The three stars are clearly unimpressed. Instead of going along with the idea, each comes up with a concept inspired by their own films, turning the commercial into a playful exchange of references.

Shah Rukh starts by borrowing from his iconic Don persona and says, “Don ko 12 mulkon ki police ne gher liya hai, par vo ghar tod nahi pa rahe kyunki vo Rungta TMT bar se bana hai (The police of 12 countries are looking for Don, but they can't break his home because it is made of Rungta TMT).”

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Ranbir immediately plays along with the reference and responds, “Is ad ko jhelna mushkil hi nahi, namumkin hai (It's just impossible to bear this ad).”

He then presents his own idea based on Rockstar, saying, “Ek Rockstar hota hai, apni life ka best performance deta hai, duniya hila deta hai, par stage nahi hilta kyunki vo Rungta bar se bana hai (There is a rockstar who delivers the best performance of his life and shakes up the world, yet the stage doesn't budge because it is made of Rungta Bars).”

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Alia Bhatt Takes A Dig At Ranbir

Alia then enters the exchange with a reference to her 2023 film Jigra. Before explaining her idea, she takes a playful jab at Ranbir by saying, “O nadan parinde, beth ja.” She continues with her concept: “Sir, mera wala simple, ek ladki hai, uska bhai jail mein hai, par vo jail tod nahi pa rahi kyunki jail TMT bar se bana hai (Sir, mine is simple: there’s a girl whose brother is in jail, but she can't break him out because the jail is made of these bars).”

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Shah Rukh responds with another joke at the expense of Alia's idea, saying, “Ise dekhne ka jigra kisi mein nahi hai (Nobody will have the courage to watch this ad).” Despite their attempts to pitch their own concepts, the trio eventually has to give in and dance to Hookah Bar, bringing the commercial to its comic conclusion.

Fans Want The Trio In A Film

The advertisement quickly drew attention online, particularly for its writing and the interactions between the three actors. Several social media users praised the self-aware humour, while others focused on the possibility of seeing Shah Rukh, Ranbir and Alia together in a feature film.

Comments included, “Scriptwriting on fire,” and “Cast them in a film please.” Another user wrote, “Creativity at its peak. After so long, such a good Ad.” One social media user joked, “When the casting budget is higher than the house construction budget,” while another asked, “What’s the budget of this ad?”

The three actors have previously appeared in advertisements for the same brand. On the film front, Shah Rukh and Alia have already worked together in Gauri Shinde's 2016 film Dear Zindagi. Ranbir and Shah Rukh, however, have not yet shared a film, making the trio's chemistry in the commercial particularly notable for fans.