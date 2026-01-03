Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Naagin 7 Promo Unleashes Ichchadhari Bhediya, Fans Spot Vivian D'Sena Clues

Naagin 7 Promo Unleashes Ichchadhari Bhediya, Fans Spot Vivian D’Sena Clues

Naagin 7’s latest promo introduces a mysterious ichchadhari bhediya. Reports suggest Vivian D’Sena may join the show as the powerful shape-shifting wolf.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 12:40 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The supernatural drama Naagin 7 continues to keep its audience engaged with fresh twists, powerful confrontations, and unexpected mythological elements. The latest promo released by the makers has generated massive curiosity after teasing the arrival of a new mystical creature — an ichchadhari bhediya, or a shape-shifting wolf — whose presence appears set to dramatically alter the narrative.

The visually striking promo hints at darker forces entering the already complex world of the show, adding another supernatural layer to Ananta’s evolving journey.

New Promo Introduces a Powerful Supernatural Threat

In the newly unveiled promo, Ananta, portrayed by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, is shown coming face-to-face with the mysterious wolf. The intense exchange between the two characters suggests that the ichchadhari bhediya is not merely an antagonist but a pivotal figure who could influence Ananta’s destiny.

Visual cues indicate that the wolf possesses immense power and knowledge, and the promo subtly suggests that his entry may play a role in Ananta completing her transformation into a full-fledged Naagin. This revelation has led viewers to believe that the storyline is about to take a darker and more complex turn in the upcoming episodes.

Vivian D’Sena’s Possible Entry Fuels Fan Speculation

Soon after the promo dropped, reports began surfacing online hinting at Vivian D’Sena’s possible involvement in Naagin 7. As per Serial Gossip, the actor is reportedly being considered to portray the ichchadhari bhediya. Although there has been no official confirmation from the makers or Colors TV, fans are convinced that the mysterious wolf could be Vivian’s next television comeback.

The rumours gained further momentum after an old video of Ektaa Kapoor resurfaced in August 2025. In the clip, she was seen interacting with Vivian D’Sena and playfully hinting at a future collaboration involving supernatural elements such as snakes and bats. While no details were revealed at the time, viewers are now connecting the dots and linking it directly to Naagin 7.

Why Vivian D’Sena Seems Perfect for the Role

Vivian D’Sena has built a strong reputation for portraying intense and supernatural characters on television. He first gained widespread recognition as the vampire Abhay Raichand in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. He later cemented his popularity with roles such as RK in Madhubala–Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Harman Singh in Shakti–Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Given his commanding screen presence and experience in fantasy-driven narratives, fans believe he would be a natural fit for the role of a shape-shifting wolf.

When and Where to Watch Naagin 7

Naagin 7 premiered on December 27, 2025, and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm IST on Colors TV. The show is also available for streaming on Jio Hotstar. As anticipation around the ichchadhari bhediya grows, viewers are eagerly waiting to see whether the rumours surrounding Vivian D’Sena turn out to be true.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read
Published at : 03 Jan 2026 12:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Naagin 7 Latest Promo Naagin 7 Bhediya Vivian D’Sena Naagin 7 Ichchadhari Bhediya Ekta Kapoor Naagin 7 Colors TV Naagin
